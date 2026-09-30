Sean Combs’ release date is pushed up, as new report details pampered prison lifestyle

Sean Combs is now scheduled to be released from low-security federal prison FCI Fort Dix in January 2028.

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Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date has been moved up once again, just as reports of his alleged pampered federal prison lifestyle have emerged.

The 56-year-old is scheduled to be released on Jan. 21, 2028, from FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database.

The disgraced music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison last October after he was convicted of transporting prostitutes across state lines for drug-fueled sex performances known as “freak-offs.”

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The initial release date for Combs was projected for June 2028.

Time in the jailhouse for the “Mo Money Mo Problems” rapper has been shortened several times this year. The last update to his sentence occurred this summer, moving his release to late February 2028.

News of his shortened prison stint comes as reports of Combs’ special lifestyle have emerged in a report by NBC News published Tuesday.

According to four inmates — who were granted anonymity by the outlet to speak freely about life inside the prison — Combs has allegedly been paying men to clean and cook special meals for him, including curry chicken, pizza and empanadas, and that the hip-hop artist receives Chinese-style massages.

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One man told NBC, “This is not some normal s— you see in jail. This is some rich s—. It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

The news outlet also reviewed footage obtained from inside the correctional facility, where Combs appeared to be using a contraband phone, which multiple inmates claim the artist-producer is using to scroll Instagram and view explicit nude content shared by an old girlfriend.

There are also claims that the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer is purchasing an antidepressant drug known as Remeron, or “rem-roms,” from other inmates and that he keeps a secret stash of liquor that was smuggled into the prison by guards.

“Hell yeah, I drank with him,” one of the men told NBC. He recounted drinking Hennessy with Combs.

Sources also allege that individuals outside the prison are depositing thousands of dollars into the commissary accounts of those performing services for the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper.

A spokesperson for Combs responded to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” the spokesperson said via email. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal.”

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In an emailed statement to The Times, a FCI Fort Dix spokesperson said they cannot comment on the “conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual,” nor can they “confirm or deny the existence of a corresponding investigation.”

“Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics, and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities,” the spokesperson said. “Inmates are not permitted to have access to cell phones, and all incarcerated individuals in the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) who are found to violate the ‘Inmate Discipline Program’ policy are subject to sanctions.”

Combs’ legal troubles hit a peak last year after he was involved in a lengthy and public trial involving allegations of sexual assault and other violence. Among the accusers were his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who lodged civil complaints against the music tycoon.

In July 2025, Combs was found guilty on two counts of a prostitution-related charge, but the business titan was cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which carried heavier penalties, including a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.