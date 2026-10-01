Jim Carrey marries girlfriend Min Ah in Los Angeles

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Jim Carrey and Min Ah have entered a new chapter of their lives together: marriage.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” actor recently married Ah, his girlfriend of several years, in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, his representative confirmed on Thursday. Additional details about the couple’s ceremony were not revealed. TMZ was first to report on the marriage.

The marriage marks the third for Carrey. He was previously married to his “Dumb and Dumber” co-star Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997 and before that wed to actor Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995. Womer and Carrey share a daughter, Jane Erin Carrey. The “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Mask” and “Bruce Almighty” star also had romances with singer Linda Ronstadt, Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, and actor-model Jenny McCarthy.

Carrey and Ah have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, and not much is known about Ah; however, the newlyweds were apparently first spotted together in 2022. Celebrity news site Just Jared published photos in February 2022 of the pair outside the Largo at the Coronet, where they attended a benefit show headlined by Judd Apatow.

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Carrey officially confirmed their relationship during an emotional speech at the 51st César Awards in Paris in February. The “Kidding” star, who delivered his entire speech in French, accepted an Honorary César celebrating his decades-long career.

“Thank you to my marvelous family, my daughter Jane and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and always,” he said. “Thank you to my sublime companion Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah. You are an angel.”

Carrey rose to fame doing comedy films throughout the 1990s and has continued acting, despite his attempts to retire. Carrey, whose recent screen credits include the big-screen adaptation of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise, said in 2022 he was “fairly serious” about retiring.

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He clarified that stance in December 2024 upon the premiere of “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”

“That might have been hyperbole,” he said at the time. Since then, Carrey has reportedly been in talks to appear in more movies, including a live-action “The Jetsons” film and a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” sequel.