Rick Ross surrenders to Miami police over battery charges from alleged domestic dispute

Rick Ross was arrested in Miami on suspicion of one felony charge of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge for battery.

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Rapper Rick Ross turned himself over to Florida law officials early Thursday morning for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident in August that left a woman with injuries, including a split lip.

The “Monster” and “Big Fish” musician, whose legal name is William Roberts, surrendered himself to the Miami Beach police station and faces one felony charge of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge for battery, according to an arrest affidavit. Ross entered a not guilty plea and demanded a jury trial, according to a document filed by his defense attorney Bradley Horenstein.

The attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Ross is jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and his bond is set for $5,000, according to the Miami-Dade County inmate database. He is set to appear for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 22.

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Ross was arrested days after the woman, described in the affidavit as his romantic partner, reported the alleged domestic violence incident to police on Tuesday. The affidavit identifies the woman with the initials “JK” and alleges the dispute broke out on the morning of Aug. 28 after Ross confronted the woman about being tagged in an Instagram photo.

The 50-year-old rapper, who has a history of arrests, allegedly questioned the woman about lying to him and “proceeded to slap the victim in the face,” the affidavit said. He allegedly accused her of being in a relationship with someone else and hit her every time she denied his allegations. The woman claimed Ross struck her in the chest multiple times and choked her by grabbing and twisting the collar of her hoodie “to the point she could not breathe.”

Ross allegedly also slammed the woman against a wall and struck “her in the face as she was bent over causing a busted lip.” The woman also accused Ross of pushing her into the shower and spraying her with water. The affidavit said the woman managed to leave the room and left the home. She returned when Ross was not home to gather her belongings. The affidavit said the woman also provided police photos of her injuries and said a friend attempted to pick her up from the home on on the day of the incident but was turned away.

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Jazzma Kendrick, left, and Rick Ross arrive at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June. (Richard Shotwell / Associated Press)

The allegations against Ross raised in the affidavit appear to align with claims his ex-girlfriend, influencer Jazzma Kendrick, levied against the rapper. The 39-year-old model and real estate agent reportedly alleged in an Instagram story she was a “punching bag” for the rapper and shared photos of her injuries.

In a separate Instagram story shared Monday, Kendrick thanked followers for their support and assured them “I’m okay,” according to a screenshot published by Complex. She confirmed that the alleged abuse “happened about a month ago, so I’ve had time to sit with it, process it and start healing.”

Ross, who released his latest album “Set in Stone” in July, reportedly began dating Kendrick in August 2025, but they split a month later. They reunited earlier this year and walked the red carpet together for the BET Awards on June 28. Kendrick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.