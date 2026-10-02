Cause of death for Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter Fiona confirmed by L.A. County coroner

The family of actor Chad Lowe, right, announced the death of daughter Fiona, third from left. She was 13.

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The official cause of death for Fiona Lowe, the 13-year-old daughter of actor Chad Lowe and niece of Rob Lowe, has been revealed.

The database for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Fiona Lowe died Tuesday by suicide and died in a hospital. Chad Lowe, the Emmy-winning star of “Life Goes On,” and his family announced Fiona’s death in a statement shared with People on Tuesday. The actor shares Fiona and two other daughters with wife Kim Painter.

Before the medical examiner’s report became public, Lowe’s family did not reveal a cause of death but in its statement mentioned contact information for a mental health lifeline. The family in its statement said it was “heartbroken by the loss” and remembered Fiona as a “loving girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

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“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives,” the family added. Lowe and his loved ones also said Fiona’s death is “devastating for our entire family” and asked for prayers and privacy.

Fiona’s death comes after the “Pretty Little Liars” actor’s family lost their home in the Palisades fire, which killed 12 peopleand consumed more than 6,500 structures. He shared videos and photos of the destruction to his Instagram page.

Lowe, 58, is the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe. He and Painter married in 2010 and welcomed Fiona in 2012. Fiona celebrated her 13th birthday in November and was the second of the couple’s three daughters. Lowe and Painter first welcomed daughter Mabel in 2009 and their youngest daughter, Nixie, in 2016.

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