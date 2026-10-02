Over 400 items from Paul Reubens’ career to be auctioned. Here are 6 highlights

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a 2010 performance of “The Pee-wee Herman Show” on Broadway in New York.

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Paul Reubens’ larger-than-life stage presence as Pee-wee Herman carried over into the actor’s home-sweet-home — and this month, fans of the late actor can bid on 439 items from his collection.

Julien’s Auctions is hosting Paul Reubens’ Big Auction at the Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 28 to celebrate the life and career of the late comedian, actor and writer. Tickets sold out within the day on Friday, but the public may participate in the auction online at juliensauctions.com. Anyone with a Groundlings show ticket can view the exhibition until Oct. 28.

The auction features Pee-wee’s iconic gray suit and other costumes, red Schwinn bicycles, dolls, puppets, claymation figures, scripts and more. The memorabilia comes from Reubens’ major features and TV shows, including “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” “The Pee-wee Herman Show,” “Big Top Pee-wee” and “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.”

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Reubens created the Pee-wee Herman character in 1978 while a member of the Groundlings company. “The Pee-wee Herman Show” began at the Groundlings Theatre, moved to the Roxy Theatre on Sunset Boulevard and aired as a 1981 HBO special. Reubens parlayed the show’s success into the 1985 hit film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” Tim Burton’s feature film directorial debut, the movie had a $7 million budget and earned more than $40 million.

VIDEO | 02:16 Paul Reubens, actor and comedian behind Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70 Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian best known for portraying the character Pee-wee Herman on stage and screen, has died. He was 70.

Next came the Daytime Emmy-winning TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which ran from 1986 through 1990 and helped kick-start the careers of now well-known stars including Phil Hartman, Laurence Fishburne and S. Epatha Merkerson. Feature films “Big Top Pee-wee” (1988) and “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” (2016) followed. Before his death on July 30, 2023, Reubens recorded interviews for the 2025 Emmy-winning documentary miniseries, “Pee-wee as Himself.”

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Here are six highlights of the auction:

“Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” Hero Pee-wee Herman Suit

“Pee-wee Herman” hero ensemble. (Julien’s Auctions)

The iconic slate gray glen plaid suit worn by Paul Reubens in his 2016 Netflix film, complete with white shirt, red bow tie, pocket square, and white loafers. ($8,000-$10,000)

“Pee-wee’s Playhouse” Fridge Food

12 pieces of “food” found in Pee-wee’s fridge. (Julien’s Auctions)

A collection of 12 prop food pieces from the “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” refrigerator, including a claymation red pepper and bacon with armature arms, olive barbells, frozen food boxes, and desserts. ($800-$1,000)

Pee-wee Herman 1989 JCPenney 40-Inch Limited-Edition Doll

Large Pee-wee Herman doll from the late 1980s. (Julien’s Auctions)

The 40-inch doll made by Carousel for Reubens’ JCPenney-exclusive line in the late 1980s is one of the rarest Pee-wee Herman collectibles. Only 2,000 were made in 1989, and some were used as store displays. The doll is in its original box, with the original factory shipping carton. ($300-$500)

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Paul Reubens’ “Pee Wee” Harmonica

A vintage “Pee Wee” brand harmonica, circa 1945-1951. (Julien’s Auctions)

A vintage “Pee Wee” brand harmonica made in occupied Japan (circa 1945-1951) in its original box, personally owned by Reubens, who cited this brand as the inspiration for his character’s name. ($100-$200)

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” Replica Bicycle with 2011 Visionary Spike TV Scream Award

A full-scale replica of Pee-wee’s red Schwinn DX bicycle. (Julien’s Auctions)

A full-scale replica of Pee-wee’s iconic red Schwinn DX, ridden by Reubens at the 2011 Spike TV Scream Awards where he accepted the honorary Visionary Award (also included in the auction). ($5,000-$7,000)

Production scripts and storyboards

“The Pee-wee Herman Show” 1981 production script with revision pages. (Julien’s Auctions)

“Pee-wee’s Playhouse” Season 1 scripts (a collection of 13, one for each episode of Season 1 in 1986)

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” script credited to Phil Hartman, Paul Reubens, and Michael Varhol, containing minor differences from the final film including a deleted magic shop scene

“Big Top Pee-wee,” featuring barnyard and farm animal artwork

“Pee-wee’s Playhouse” Season 4 storyboards

(each lot range: $500-$700)