Video shows rapper Lucki bloodied as police say 4 were wounded in knife attack at ComplexCon

Lucki performs at Summer Smash on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

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Rapper Lucki was allegedly involved in a fight at ComplexCon in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, leaving him with stab wounds, according to videos on social media.

Police confirmed to The Times on Sunday evening that four people were wounded in an apparent knife attack but did not name the victims. Officers responded to reports of a fight involving multiple people near Chick Hearn Court and Georgia Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. When officers arrived, people were still fighting, according to police.

Footage shared on X appears to show a brawl apparently involving 30-year-old rapper Lucki outside the L.A. Convention Center.

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In one part of the video, as onlookers shout for a paramedic, one unidentified bloodied man shuffles to a car while holding a towel to his neck.

Although police did not confirm whether the rapper or his associates were involved in the fight, police told TMZ that Lucki was surrounded by fans for photos when a suspect “hit him on the side of his face, causing a laceration.”

Additional footage posted to TikTok appears to show a visibly shaken Lucki climbing into the back seat of a black car with a noticeable wound near his jaw.

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Two people were transported to a local hospital after sustaining injuries “that appeared to be the result of a knife attack,” police told The Times. A third person self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of a severe laceration.

A fourth person approached an officer at the scene and showed a laceration to his elbow, police confirmed. The victim declined medical treatment and left the scene on his own. Authorities did not know if the victim sought medical help afterward.

Before the violence, ComplexCon shared a story to Instagram on Saturday where the rapper said he was “happy to be here.” In a statement to People Magazine, the venue said they were aware of the situation, adding that they “take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and remain focused on maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

Authorities did not provide any further information Sunday.