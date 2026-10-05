‘Grey’s Anatomy’ alum Isaiah Washington reveals wife Jenisa Garland died more than a year ago

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More than a year after the death of his wife, Jenisa Garland, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Isaiah Washington announced the news of her passing.

The actor posted the news on Instagram over the weekend, writing, “Yes … the rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025 and passed away on June 9, 2025.”

Washington said his wife’s death “came as a huge shock to me and our entire family.”

“She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered,” he continued, before adding some cautionary advice to his fans. “Listen, y’all … some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign. Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously.”

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A hemorrhagic stroke is less common than an ischemic stroke, but it is more fatal and occurs when a blood vessel leaks or ruptures in the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. Causes may include uncontrolled high blood pressure, trauma from a fall or accident, overtreatment of blood thinners, and more. Signs of a stroke include a sudden intense headache, confusion, trouble speaking, loss of balance, face drooping, sudden blurred vision and more.

“She has been gone 16 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy. I don’t know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side.”

On Monday, Washington posted a tribute to comedian Reggie McFadden, crediting the “In Living Color” actor with introducing him to his wife more than 30 years ago. “RIP Reggie McFadden,” he wrote on Instagram. “Say hello to Jenisa Washington, because it was you who introduced me to her in 1995.”

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Washington played Dr. Preston Burke on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2005 but was nixed from the medical drama in 2007 following an on-set spat with co-star Patrick Dempsey, aka Dr. McDreamy, during which Washington reportedly referred to (then-closeted) castmate T.R. Knight, who played George O’Malley, using a homophobic slur. Following reports of the behind-the-scenes beef, Knight came out as gay publicly.

Later that year, at the Golden Globes, Washington denied the incident but repeated the word in the process. He ultimately apologized and returned to “Grey’s” in 2014 for a guest spot.

