Reggie McFadden, comedian known for ‘Def Comedy Jam’ and ‘In Living Color,’ dies at 57

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Reggie McFadden, “Def Comedy Jam” comic and “In Living Color” cast member, has died in Tanzania. He was 57.

“I was very sad to learn that my brother had passed away so far away from home,” his sister, “The Book of Harlan” author Bernice L. McFadden, told The Times. “Our mother is taking it particularly hard, as are his children and other siblings. Reggie was estranged from the family. The last time we saw him was in 2007. We were aware that he was living in Tanzania but knew very little about his life there.”

The State Department notified the family of Reggie’s death, but did not provide a cause of death, Bernice said. The family is waiting on details.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts If Reggie McFadden Laughs, It’s Probably Funny Comedy: The ‘In Living Color’ actor and writer, whose stand-up routine includesrole-playing, says he won’t humor just any old joke teller.

Reggie was born in Brooklyn on Nov. 30, 1968. He described some of his early life to The Times in August 1996.

“Before I started doing comedy, I would go on what I would call adventures. I would hang out with somebody I didn’t know or I would go into an abandoned building. I would get on the train and get off at the last stop and walk around the neighborhood and meet people. When you do that, you learn things,” he said.

He also described realizing a longtime dream of appearing on “The Late Show With David Letterman,” saying, “I had auditioned for his show 12 times. I’ve been waiting a long time to get on his show.” He appeared on the show twice more: in 1998 and 2003.

Advertisement

After performing stand-up around New York, he appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” — The Times reviewer David Kronke called his 1993 performance “the evening’s funniest, edgiest set” — and moved to Los Angeles. A string of television appearances followed, including on “Martin,” “Hanging With Mr. Cooper,” and “Coach.” He appeared as a cast member on one season of the ’90s sketch comedy show “In Living Color,” with guest appearances on series like “Moesha,” “Gun,” “Getting Personal” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He also appeared in the Adam Sandler-starring film “Little Nicky.”

His acting and other televised appearances stopped around 2005, according to his IMDb profile. He then lived in Tanzania for around 18 years.

“I think Reggie thought the world had forgotten about him,” his sister told The Times, “so it’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of love, sympathy and remembrances. I’m sure he is smiling from the otherside.”