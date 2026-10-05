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Entertainment & Arts

Reggie McFadden, comedian known for ‘Def Comedy Jam’ and ‘In Living Color,’ dies at 57

Reggie McFadden smiles with his arms crossed in a blue shirt while standing in front of a backdrop.
Reggie McFadden photographed in New York City in 2004.
(Johnny Nunez / WireImage)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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  • Reggie McFadden, an actor and stand-up comic known for “Def Comedy Jam” and “In Living Color,” has died at 57 in Tanzania.
  • His family is awaiting details about his cause of death from State Department officials.
  • Born in Brooklyn, McFadden built a career that took him from New York comedy clubs to Los Angeles television, with appearances on “Martin,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Late Show With David Letterman.”

Reggie McFadden, “Def Comedy Jam” comic and “In Living Color” cast member, has died in Tanzania. He was 57.

“I was very sad to learn that my brother had passed away so far away from home,” his sister, “The Book of Harlan” author Bernice L. McFadden, told The Times. “Our mother is taking it particularly hard, as are his children and other siblings. Reggie was estranged from the family. The last time we saw him was in 2007. We were aware that he was living in Tanzania but knew very little about his life there.”

The State Department notified the family of Reggie’s death, but did not provide a cause of death, Bernice said. The family is waiting on details.

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Reggie was born in Brooklyn on Nov. 30, 1968. He described some of his early life to The Times in August 1996.

“Before I started doing comedy, I would go on what I would call adventures. I would hang out with somebody I didn’t know or I would go into an abandoned building. I would get on the train and get off at the last stop and walk around the neighborhood and meet people. When you do that, you learn things,” he said.

He also described realizing a longtime dream of appearing on “The Late Show With David Letterman,” saying, “I had auditioned for his show 12 times. I’ve been waiting a long time to get on his show.” He appeared on the show twice more: in 1998 and 2003.

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After performing stand-up around New York, he appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” — The Times reviewer David Kronke called his 1993 performance “the evening’s funniest, edgiest set” — and moved to Los Angeles. A string of television appearances followed, including on “Martin,” “Hanging With Mr. Cooper,” and “Coach.” He appeared as a cast member on one season of the ’90s sketch comedy show “In Living Color,” with guest appearances on series like “Moesha,” “Gun,” “Getting Personal” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He also appeared in the Adam Sandler-starring film “Little Nicky.”

His acting and other televised appearances stopped around 2005, according to his IMDb profile. He then lived in Tanzania for around 18 years.

“I think Reggie thought the world had forgotten about him,” his sister told The Times, “so it’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of love, sympathy and remembrances. I’m sure he is smiling from the otherside.”

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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