FKA twigs and ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf resolve dispute over NDA: ‘terminated and void’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf have put their latest legal row to rest.

The Grammy-winning “Eusexua” musician this week filed a notice of settlement and a request to dismiss her lawsuit against ex-boyfriend and “Honey Boy” co-star LaBeouf, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The singer-actor, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, sued LaBeouf in March, claiming that he is trying to “silence” her from speaking out against sexual abuse through the use of an “unlawful” nondisclosure agreement.

Barnett, 38, LaBeouf, 40, began dating after filming the movie “Honey Boy” and moved in together in October 2018. In her 2020 suit, the singer claimed she was subjected to frequent episodes of verbal and emotional abuse that escalated into physical assaults by the “Transformers” actor as he grew “increasingly violent.” She also accused LaBeouf of “knowingly infect[ing]” her with a sexually transmitted disease. The exes settled that case with prejudice last year but returned to a legal spotlight in March.

The singer alleged in her March complaint that the actor “sought to silence her” from speaking out about his alleged abuse via an NDA which she claimed violated California law. “This action was taken in response to Mr. LaBeouf’s attempt to bully and intimidate twigs through a frivolous and unlawful secret arbitration he filed against her in December in which he sought to extract money from her,” attorney Mathew S. Rosengart said at the time of the filing.

Advertisement

Hollywood Inc. FKA twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf over ‘unlawful’ NDA Six years after singer FKA twigs settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, she is suing him, saying the actor is trying to silence her by enforcing an NDA that violates California law.

The lawsuit alleged LaBeouf accused Barnett of breaching their settlement agreement by violating its nondisclosure provisions after she gave an interview to the Hollywood Reporter that was published in October 2025. Barnett’s attorney alleged in the suit that the settlement between the exes “contained a deficient and unlawful NDA that is unenforceable.” LaBeouf’s legal team denied the claims at the time.

Barnett filed her notice of settlement Monday, which noted that LaBeouf “has agreed that the non-disclosure provisions (NDAs) contained” in the 2025 settlement “are terminated and void.” She filed her request to dismiss the suit with prejudice — meaning she cannot bring the case before a court again — on Tuesday.

“This represents an important victory for the principle that women who speak out about sexual abuse should not be silenced by NDAs that contravene California law,” Barnett attorney Rosengart said in the notice. “FKA twigs is proud to be able to continue speaking about her experience and advocating for other women, including those who may lack the resources to speak out and defend themselves.”

Advertisement

Rosengart said, in an additional statement to The Times on Tuesday, that “this important victory completely frees twigs to discuss her experience, advocate for other women who might be less privileged, and support the charitable causes of her choice.”

Shawn Holley, an attorney for LaBeouf, told The Times in a statement: “Shia wishes Twigs nothing but the best in her life and career and, to that end, has agreed to end their long-standing dispute. Twigs has spoken about this matter for years and there is now nothing to prevent her from continuing to do so.”

The settlement could mark some legal relief for LaBeouf, whose history of violent behavior has led to previous arrests, including for his involvement in a Mardi Gras brawl earlier this year. The “Megalopolis” star was arrested in New Orleans on Feb. 17. He pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery in June. At the time of his guilty plea, attorney Sarah Chervinsky said the star was “looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects.”

Times staff writers Stacy Perman and Richard Winton contributed to this report.