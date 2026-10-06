Niamh O’Brien dead: ‘Lord of the Dance’ star Michael Flatley loses a partner in dance and life

“Riverdance” star Michael Flatley, right, announces the death of his wife and “Lord of the Dance” performer Niamh O’Brien.

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“Riverdance” performer Niamh O’Brien has died at age 52.

She was the wife of “Lord of the Dance” star Michael Flatley.



The “Riverdance” community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Performer Niamh O’Brien, who is also the wife of “Lord of the Dance” star Michael Flatley, has died. She was 52.

Flatley, 68, announced his wife’s death Tuesday morning on Instagram, writing he is heartbroken and has “lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend.” The dancers were married for 20 years, he said. He did not reveal a cause of death, but a representative confirmed to the Irish Times O’Brien died “peacefully” at a hospital in South Dublin after a period of illness.

“She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her,” Flatley added.

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O’Brien was an original member of “Riverdance,” the Irish dance theatrical phenomenon that captivated audiences during the Eurovision Song Contest as an interval act in 1994. The production introduced the form and its stars including Flatley, who would later create and star in productions such as “Lord of the Dance,” to global audiences. “Riverdance” continues to tour worldwide.

“Niamh was part of our story from the very beginning at Eurovision,” the company said in its Instagram tribute to the late performer. “Her contribution to Riverdance and the Irish dance community will never be forgotten.”

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O’Brien and Flatley married in Ireland in 2006 after years of friendship. At the time, Flatley told the Times of London O’Brien is “the most beautiful girl int he world, inside out. She is exactly what I was hoping my wife would be.”

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Flatley shared photos from one of his wife’s performances, from their wedding and a family photo with their son. “Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us. Please keep Niamh, Michael St James, and our family in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.