‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dennis Haskins’ cause of death is revealed

Actor Dennis Haskins shows off Mr. Belding’s portrait at the Saved By the Max Los Angeles opening night pop-up in West Hollywood.

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The cause of death for Dennis Haskins, an actor best known for playing Principal Richard Belding across the “Saved by the Bell” franchises, has been revealed.

Haskins’ friend and longtime caretaker, Kimberly Snow, confirmed the actor’s Sept. 27 death and told The Times that Haskins had quietly battled Parkinson’s disease and was candid about other health issues. The actor died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cited Parkinson’s disease as the actor’s immediate cause of death,

according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ. Irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension and benign prostatic hyperplasia were also listed as health conditions Haskins battled.

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Snow, a former manager of Burbank’s since-shuttered Dimples Karaoke, shared the news of the actor’s death on Instagram, writing that Haskins was a staple at the joint, so much so that many of the patrons thought he owned it.

“A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t,” the tribute read. “He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved ‘second home.’ He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that.

“About eight years ago, he became ill,” the post continued. “He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention. He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, ‘What do I even say?’ So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life.

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“Late last night, that journey ended for him.”

The actor played Mr. Belding across seven series, including “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” “The Rerun Show,” “Robot Chicken” and “Victorious.”