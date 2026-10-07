Mia Goth files to divorce Shia LaBeouf after almost 10 years of marriage, one child

Mia Goth and actor Shia LeBeouf, photographed at the BFI London Film Festival in 2014, are headed for divorce.

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Horror star Mia Goth is ending her marriage to Shia LaBeouf just days short of their 10th wedding anniversary.

Goth, star of Ti West’s “X” trilogy, on Tuesday filed her petition to divorce “Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Honey Boy” actor LaBeouf in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to the petition, the estranged spouses married Oct. 10, 2016 but separated in July 2025. The petition confirms reports from earlier this year that the actors were on the outs.

Goth, 32, and LaBeouf, 40, share a 4-year-old daughter born March 2022, according to the petition. Neither representatives for the actors immediately responded on Wednesday to a request for comment.

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The “Odyssey” actor filed her petition a day after LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend FKA twigs brought her latest lawsuit against the former Disney Channel star to a close.

LaBeouf, who had an off-and-on relationship with Goth since their marriage, began dating FKA twigs, legal name Tahliah Barnett, in 2018. Barnett first sued LaBeouf in 2020, claiming she was subjected to frequent episodes of verbal and emotional abuse that escalated into physical assaults by the “Transformers” actor. She also accused LaBeouf of “knowingly infect[ing]” her with a sexually transmitted disease. The exes settled that case with prejudice last year but it returned to a legal spotlight in March.

The Grammy-winning “Eusexua” musician sued LaBeouf, alleging he “sought to silence her” from speaking out about his alleged abuse via an NDA which she claimed violated California law. Barnett on Monday notified the court that she and LaBeouf settled their case, noting that her ex “has agreed that the non-disclosure provisions (NDAs) contained” in the 2025 settlement “are terminated and void.”

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LaBeouf faced additional legal turmoil for his arrests in February after his involvement in a Mardi Gras brawl. He pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery in June.

Goth also faces legal issues. The British star was sued for battery in a 2024 lawsuit that accused her of “intentionally and willfully” assaulting and kicking an actor in the head while filming “Maxxxine” in 2023. Goth was sued alongside director West and movie studio A24. That case is ongoing and a jury trial is scheduled to begin April 17, 2028, according to a court order filed Monday.