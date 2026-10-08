Minka Kelly and boyfriend Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons call it quits after four years

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have ended their relationship, People reported on Wednesday.

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Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have ended their four-year relationship.

A source close to the couple confirmed the breakup, People first reported on Wednesday.

The “Friday Night Lights” actor and Imagine Dragons frontman first met in 2022 through a mutual friend — although their first month interacting was over phone calls as Kelly, 46, was in the U.K. for work and finishing her memoir, “Tell Me Everything,” which delved into her complex relationship with her mother.

Reynolds, 39, asked to read the book.

“You’ll either be terrified and run for the hills or you’ll see the beauty in all of it,” Kelly shared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in November 2025. “He fortunately was the latter.”

The pair was first publicly spotted in November 2022 leaving Cafe Stella in Silver Lake; a month earlier, Reynolds announced his split from his wife, indie singer Aja Volkman, whom he married in 2011. His divorce from the Nico Vega vocalist was finalized in March 2024 .

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Although the “Euphoria” star and “Believer” singer kept details of their personal life under wraps, they were often photographed cozying up at sports events including the 2024 Super Bowl , the Inter Miami soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2024 , and the UFC 303 event in 2024 .

In July, Kelly shared an Instagram post of Reynolds featuring his four children (whom he shares with Volkman) at Disneyland, with the caption, “No place I’d rather be.”

In a 2024 interview with People, Reynolds shared that his kids had grown fond of Kelly.

“We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help. We’ve just been really careful with that and slow with navigating how to bring Minka into that conversation,” he said. “She’s done a really incredible job of being sensitive and careful on her end as well.”

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In 2025, Reynolds made a guest appearance on the first season of Netflix’s “Ransom Canyon,” which starred Kelly as Quinn O’Grady, a former concert pianist, opposite Josh Duhamel, who played rancher Staten Kirkland.