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Entertainment & Arts

Chad Lowe shares message of hope following the death of his 13-year-old daughter

Chad Lowe with his wife Kim Painter, and their daughters Nixie, Fiona and Mabel standing in front of a bright backdrop
Actor Chad Lowe with his wife Kim Painter, and their daughters Nixie, Fiona and Mabel in 2023 in Burbank, Calif.
(Juan Pablo Rico / AFP via Getty Images)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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Actor Chad Lowe returned to Instagram on Thursday for the first time following the Sept. 29 death of his 13-year-old daughter Fiona.

The actor shared a spiritual message from author and psychologist Gerry Hussey through Instagram Stories.

“When you ask yourself the deeper, bigger questions,” Hussey said on Olivia Hunt’s podcast “On Healing” after being asked about God, “and you move beyond the human existence — as through meditation or something — as you experience transcendental experience, [you find] we are connected to everything that is.

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“And there’s nothing there, but peace and love,” he continued. “When we die. Where do we go? We return to a state of peace and love.”

A family of two parents and three daughters in casual wear pose on a red carpet.

Entertainment & Arts

Cause of death for Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter Fiona confirmed by L.A. County coroner

The official cause of death for Fiona Lowe, the 13-year-old daughter of actor Chad Lowe and niece of Rob Lowe, has been confirmed by the L.A. County medical examiner. Chad Lowe’s family announced her death earlier this week.

Fiona’s manner of death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner in a report released Oct. 2. She died in a hospital.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” Lowe, the Emmy-winning star of “Life Goes On,” and his family said in a Sept. 29 statement announcing Fiona’s death.

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Fiona was the second of Lowe and his wife Kim Painter’s three daughters. The couple also shares Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Mabel shared an emotional post about her sister on Oct. 3.

“I love you so much fiona,” Mabel wrote in a post containing photos of the sisters. “i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now. I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much.”

A family of two parents and three daughters in casual wear pose on a red carpet.

Entertainment & Arts

Chad Lowe announces death of 13-year-old daughter Fiona: ‘Light of our lives’

The family of ‘Life Goes On’ star Chad Lowe announces the death of 13-year-old daughter Fiona. ‘She was the light of our lives,’ the family wrote and included information for a mental health lifeline.

Lowe is the brother of “St. Elmo’s Fire” actor Rob Lowe, whose youngest son paid tribute to his late cousin after her death. He posted Emily Dickinson’s poem “Hope Is the Thing With Feathers,” according to an Oct. 5 Page Six report.

“HOPE is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all,” John Owen Lowe shared in an Instagram Stories post. “And sweetest in the gale is heard; and sore must be the storm that could abash the little bird that kept so many warm.”

Chad and Rob’s father, Chuck, shared a photo of his granddaughter on Instagram after her death was announced, per People, with the caption, “Rest in peace sweet Fiona.”

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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