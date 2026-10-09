Journey drummer Deen Castronovo suffers medical emergency during Tulsa concert
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Journey drummer Deen Castronovo suffered an onstage medical emergency during a show this week.
The Tulsa, Okla., concert was delayed two or three songs into the show when Castronovo was abruptly taken to the hospital on Thursday night. According to Tulsa World, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain told the crowd to hang tight while the medical team checked on the drummer.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Cain said. “We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.”
Tulsa World reporter Eric Bailey shared a video from the incident on X, noting that Castronovo was helped off stage.
After a 10-minute pause, founding Journey guitarist Neal Schon told the Bank of Oklahoma Center audience that Castronovo had been taken to the hospital. In a TikTok, one concertgoer can be heard saying they “saw the gurney.”
The concert continued with the drummer’s longtime drum tech “Scoob” subbing for Castronovo. “Give a big hand for Steve Toomey,” said Schon. “We love you all. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience.”
Once the concert began, the band dedicated the show to the drummer: “This concert is for Deen. I think he’s going to be fine.”
Reps for the band did not immediately respond on Friday to The Times’ request for comment.
The Tulsa concert was a stop on Journey’s Final Frontier farewell tour, which launched in February in Pennsylvania. The rock group added 40 North American dates in May, with shows slated through Nov. 28 in San Francisco.
“The energy has been incredible every night,” Schon said in a statement earlier this year. “Seeing these crowds sing these songs with us after all these years has been powerful. We’re excited to bring The Final Frontier Tour to even more cities this fall.”