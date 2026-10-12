Why Kelly Clarkson is feuding with a high-end New York novelty shop

Kelly Clarkson has called out Art of Play for her negative experience during a recent shopping trip.

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Kelly Clarkson accused a staffer at a specialty store in New York of disrespecting her during a recent shopping trip, but the establishment has pushed back, saying it was all a “misunderstanding.”

The “American Idol” alum took to social media on Saturday to call out Art of Play, a high-end “curiosity shop” that sells puzzles, games and other whimsical goods, for her negative experience during a visit.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson wrote Saturday on X. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out.”

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The former daytime talkshow host is known more for her relatable, approachable charm and kind, BFF energy than sharp takedowns, so fans were swift to sympathize with Clarkson and denounce the shop.

Art of Play shared its side of the story Sunday on Instagram, explaining that the “Since U Been Gone” singer had expressed interest in purchasing the shop’s “a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton” named Molly, which plays “an important role” in the magic shows hosted by the shop in its small theater.

“Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale,” Art of Play wrote in its post. “However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.”

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In its lengthy statement, Art of Play assured the public that everyone is welcome in the shop and encouraged to “pick things up and play.”

“Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store,” the shop’s statement continued. “It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”

Many familiar with the shop came to Art of Play’s defense, posting their own positive memories and experiences at the shop — a number of which have been reposted by Art of Play in its Instagram stories. Some saw Clarkson’s social media post as a celebrity with massive influence punching down on a local small business. Others, including those who say they had experiences similar to Clarkson’s at that establishment, thought its statement was insufficient and criticized it for not including an apology.

After Art of Play’s response, Clarkson doubled down on her claims on Instagram with photos disputing the shop’s statement and detailing what she recalled of their interaction.

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with,” Clarkson wrote in a post shared to her Instagram stories Sunday. “[S]o the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone ‘yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale.”

“Okay, cool,” the post continued. “So youre not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it.”

Along with the statement, Clarkson also reposted photos that Internet sleuths had unearthed showing a label with a price next to what appears to be Molly. (There are other social media photos where there is no visible price tag next to Molly.)

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The “I’d Be Lyin’” singer added that she loves and supports small businesses “but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business.”

“It’s not that hard to be kind,” Clarkson wrote. “I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

This prompted Art of Play to issue another statement on Instagram Sunday to include additional details about “the 5 minutes [Clarkson] spent in the store.”

According to Art of Play, it had explained to Clarkson that Molly was not for sale but “a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines.” The Seattle-based artist, Bliss Kolb, previously told the shop that “he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000.”

In addition to telling Clarkson about the existence of the second one-of-a-kind piece, Art of Play also said it offered to show her a different singing bird automaton made in Germany that they had for sale in the shop for about $2,000, but “[s]he did not stick around long enough to see it.”

“We’ve reached out to Kelly directly to try and clear the air,” Art of Play added. “We really do wish her the best and hope that someday we can all laugh about this misunderstanding.”