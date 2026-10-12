Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hospitalized, receiving treatment after head injury

A spokesperson for Sean “Diddy” Combs said in a statement, “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances.”

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Sean “Diddy” Combs’ stay in federal prison has taken yet another turn. The disgraced music and alcohol mogul has been hospitalized after suffering a head injury, The Times has learned.

Combs, 56, is receiving treatment for the head injury, sources say. A representative for the fallen Bad Boy Records founder said in a statement to The Times, “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

A spokesperson for FCI Ft. Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, did not comment. Combs, who is behind bars for two counts of a prostitution-related charge, was rushed to a hospital on Saturday for a non-life-threatening injury, TMZ reported. Combs reportedly was conscious and speaking before his hospitalization, according to the outlet.

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Entertainment & Arts Sean Combs’ release date is delayed following prison perks allegations Sean Combs’ release date from FCI Fort Dix was pushed back following allegations of a pampered prison lifestyle. His new release date is set for March 2, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database.

Combs and his time in FCI Fort Dix recently made headlines when NBC News reported last month that the musician had been paying men for special services, including paying inmates to clean and cook special meals for him. Curry chicken, pizza and empanadas were reportedly among those special meals. NBC News also reported that the hip-hop and R&B music producer also receives Chinese-style massages. Combs also allegedly obtained a contraband phone, had access to a “jailbroken” tablet and had smuggled an illegal stash of alcohol.

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” a spokesperson for Combs said in a statement to NBC News.“The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

After NBC News shed light on Combs’ alleged prison privileges, the rapper was reportedly moved back to solitary confinement.

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Combs was sentenced in October 2025 to 50 months in prison after he was convicted of transporting prostitutes across state lines for drug-fueled sex performances known as “freak-offs.” After some back-and-forth with his prison sentence, he is currently set to be released in March 2028.

Times staff writer Andrea Flores and Richard Winton contributed to this report.