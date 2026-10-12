Selma Blair arrested, accused of injuring flight crew

Selma Blair arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on April 7 in Los Angeles.

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Selma Blair allegedly had a violent episode aboard a Delta Airlines flight.

The “Cruel Intentions” star was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation on Sunday night after allegedly becoming physically abusive with the flight staff, according to the New York Port Authority. The Port Authority Police Department responded to a call around 11 p.m., when a flight coming from Los Angeles International Airport landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and two flight attendants needed medical assistance after an alleged altercation while in flight. One flight attendant was also transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

According to representatives for Blair, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

In dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, a flight attendant suffered a bloody nose and Blair is alleged to have “bashed her head” against an overhead compartment.

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A spokesperson for Delta told The Times in an emailed statement, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

In 2016, Blair was hospitalized after an incident on a flight to Los Angeles International Airport from Cancun, Mexico. She subsequently apologized for the behavior, saying in a statement, “I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret.”

The FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story is developing.