Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Selma Blair arrested, accused of injuring flight crew

Selma Blair arrives at a 2026 red carpet event in Los Angeles with a multi-strand silver necklace and black-strapped outfit.
Selma Blair arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on April 7 in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Selma Blair was taken to a hospital after she was accused of becoming violent on a Los Angeles–to–New York Delta flight. Two flight attendants required medical attention.
  • Authorities are investigating reports that Blair injured the flight crew.
  • Her representatives said she experienced a medical emergency and is stable.

Selma Blair allegedly had a violent episode aboard a Delta Airlines flight.

The “Cruel Intentions” star was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation on Sunday night after allegedly becoming physically abusive with the flight staff, according to the New York Port Authority. The Port Authority Police Department responded to a call around 11 p.m., when a flight coming from Los Angeles International Airport landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and two flight attendants needed medical assistance after an alleged altercation while in flight. One flight attendant was also transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

Selma Blair attends the 15th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood on June 11, 2016.

Entertainment & Arts

Selma Blair ‘filled with shame’ after incident on international flight

According to representatives for Blair, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

In dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, a flight attendant suffered a bloody nose and Blair is alleged to have “bashed her head” against an overhead compartment.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Delta told The Times in an emailed statement, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

Selma Blair with short platinum hair posing in a black suit and red lipstick

Movies

Selma Blair splits with Creative Artists Agency following anti-Islamic comments

‘Cruel Intentions’ star Selma Blair has split with Creative Artists Agency following anti-Islamic comments she made on Instagram.

In 2016, Blair was hospitalized after an incident on a flight to Los Angeles International Airport from Cancun, Mexico. She subsequently apologized for the behavior, saying in a statement, “I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret.”

The FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story is developing.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsBreaking News

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement