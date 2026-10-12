Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii

April 2026 photo of Tobey Maguire attends the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

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Tobey Maguire closed off one chapter of his love life by helping ex-wife Jennifer Meyer enter a new one.

The “Babylon” and “Spider-Man” star, 51, officiated Meyer’s marriage to music executive Geoff Ogunlesi at the Four Season Resort Lanai in Hawaii over the weekend, according to photos published Sunday by TMZ. Maguire can be seen pronouncing Ogunlesi and jewelry designer Meyer, 49, husband and wife as the newlyweds share a kiss in a photo from the luxury golf course wedding. Other photos published by TMZ show Amazon’s billionaire owner Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Leonardo Di Caprio were among the guests present for the ceremony.

Maguire and Meyer’s meaningful reunion came more than a week after they finally settled their divorce. The former spouses, who share two teenage children, officially terminated their marriage on Oct. 1, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The exes married in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016.

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Meyer and Ogunlesi reportedly began their romance in the summer of 2023 and made their relationship red-carpet official at the Baby2Baby Gala later that fall. They got engaged in August 2024 and in December 2025, Meyer announced she was expecting her third child. The pair welcomed their first child together, a baby girl in June.

The designer has since shared scenes from her latest chapter of motherhood on Instagram, posting photos of herself cradling her daughter, taking the baby out on the town and spending time with her loved ones, including her daughter with Maguire and her now-husband.

“Last few months…. 10000000000/10,” she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos in August.