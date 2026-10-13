Rosé is LACMA’s ‘number one girl’: She’ll perform at its upcoming Art + Film Gala

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She’s the number one girl in their eyes : Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced Tuesday that the K-pop and pop singer Rosé will be the musical guest at its upcoming Art + Film Gala on Nov. 7. This year’s event, its 15th edition, will honor artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve , and be co-hosted by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“The LACMA Art+Film Gala celebrates creative icons and the connections between all forms of creativity, all around the world,” Eva Chow said in a statement. “As a global pop superstar, Rosé will amplify the spirit of the evening with her incomparable talent and style.”

Born Roseanne Park, Rosé debuted with the K-pop girl group Blackpink in 2016, released her single album “R” in 2021 and released her studio album “Rosie” in 2024. If you’ve heard the song “APT.” with Bruno Mars — which you probably have; it was the bestselling global single last year — then you know Rosé. (“APT.” was also the first track by a female K-pop artist to crack the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.)

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The singer has smashed many a record: Blackpink is one of the bestselling girl groups of all time, “R” sold the most copies in its first week (448,089) for a Korean female soloist, and “Rosie” became the highest-charting album by a Korean female soloist in the U.S.

Rosé will perform at the gala, a fundraiser that seeks to draw the previously more siloed visual art and movie worlds in Los Angeles closer together. Its proceeds go toward supporting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, as well as toward the museum’s broader mission.

This year’s star-studded event will honor Celmins — a Latvian American visual artist best known for her painstaking drawings and paintings of the natural world — and Villeneuve , a Canadian screenwriter and director best known for “Arrival,” “Dune” and “Dune: Part Two.” (All three were Academy Award-nominated.)

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