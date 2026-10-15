Hilary Swank, 52, is pregnant: Oscar winner awaiting third child with Philip Schneider

Oscar winner Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider, photographed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, are expecting a third child.

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Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider‘s family will continue growing, after the spouses welcomed twins in 2023.

The two-time Oscar winner and entrepreneur Schneider are expecting their third child, Swank announced in a wholesome family video shared Wednesday to Instagram. In the post, three multicolor stick figures dance in the dark. Eventually a fourth joins the group, dancing with a tiny, glowing stick figure seemingly attached to its belly. “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” the 52-year-old actor captioned her video.

Swank and Schneider married in 2018 and became parents in 2023 with the arrival of twins Aya and Ohm. Swank announced that pregnancy on “Good Morning America” in early October 2022.

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“I’m so happy to share [the news] with you and with America right now,” Swank said at the time. “I’m gonna be a mom, and not just of one but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The actor froze her eggs at age 37 and became pregnant with her twins a decade later, she recalled to Women’s Health in 2025. Swank said starting her family in her late 40s “was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated.

“It was the right time for a myriad of reasons,” she added.

In the same interview, Swank said that she has grown to be a “much more patient” and “much more understanding” person with age. She also said becoming a mother after establishing her career would allow her to “really sink in and be present” with her children.

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As Swank, star of films “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby,” grew her family, she also turned her focus to advocating for babies’ health. In recent years, she became a public advocate for Assembly Bill 1901. The new law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month, requires diaper manufacturers to disclose ingredients both on packaging and online. The cause also prompted Swank to join baby product company HealthyBaby as a chief innovation officer.

“We’re one step closer to making transparency the standard,” Swank said on Instagram after the law’s passing, “and I think that’s worth celebrating,”

Times audience editor Kate Sequeira contributed to this report.