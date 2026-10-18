Cindy Crawford breaks silence on death of son Presley Gerber: ‘We are beyond heartbroken’

Presley Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills.

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Cindy Crawford paid homage to her son, Presley Gerber, in her first public statement since his death at 27.

The supermodel and actress shared a smiling black-and-white portrait of Gerber along with a heartfelt message, writing, “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years.”

She continues, “He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.”

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Crawford concluded the post by thanking photographer Sebastián Faena for taking the image of Gerber, which appears to have angel wings.

Gerber, the brother of model Kaia Gerber and only son of Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, died Sept. 20 at a luxury rehab center called Resolutions Living in Santa Monica.

Gerber, who had been candid about his struggles with addiction and mental health during public appearances on his social media account, entered the Resolutions Living home on Sept. 19. The following morning, he was found dead of what police said was a drug overdose.

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As of Oct. 18, the Santa Monica Police Department was still investigating the source of the drugs Gerber had taken.

An autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of death have been deferred, “which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” according to a Sept. 21 statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. It could take a few months for a cause of death to be determined, the statement continued.

His death has sparked questions about how he could overdose on drugs while inside the Resolutions Living home. The L.A. Times reported that the facility operates in a regulatory gray area and is not authorized to provide medical care.

The California Department of Health Services is investigating whether Resolutions Living was providing any services that would require a state license after receiving a complaint about the sober living home in September, according to department spokesperson Anthony Cava.