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Entertainment & Arts

Taylor Swift among 10 best-dressed stars at the Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift poses in a baby blue dress.
Taylor Swift and other stars brought their A-game to the Academy Museum Gala.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
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In a year chock-full of museum galas, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Saturday night soiree was especially star-studded.

The sixth annual fundraiser honored Oscar winner Charlize Theron with the Icon Award, filmmaker and composer John Carpenter with the Luminary Award and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo with the Vantage Award. Theron, who starred this year in presumed best picture frontrunner “The Odyssey,” and Domingo, who appeared in “Disclosure Day” and “Michael,” stole the red carpet spotlight. Other red carpet standouts included Kendall Jenner, Jessica Biel and Teyana Taylor.

The gala, which raised over $14 million for the Academy Museum’s exhibitions, screenings and education programs, also tapped one of the biggest entertainers in the world to perform: Taylor Swift.

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The gala was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The host committee included Jessica Alba; Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann; Autumn Durald Arkapaw; Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman; Jon M. Chu; Kirsten Dunst; Nicholas Galitzine; Ludwig and Serena Göransson; Regina Hall; Kate Hudson; Jessica Lange; Greta Lee; John Legend and Chrissy Teigen; Rami Malek; Demi Moore; Olivia Munn; Gina Prince-Bythewood; Questlove; Da’Vine Joy Randolph; Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen; Bird Runningwater; and Teyana Taylor. Chu was a co-chair for last year’s event.

Here are the 10 best looks from the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner poses in a black-and-white polka-dotted gown.
Kendall Jenner was decidedly absent from Sunday’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but commanded the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in a black-and-white polka-dotted Valentino gown.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter poses in a sapphire gown with side cutouts and crystal tassels cascading down the back.
Sabrina Carpenter brought a pop of color to the beige carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown with side cutouts and crystal tassels cascading down the back.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)
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Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel poses in a black velvet halter gown with feathers and a thigh-high slit.
Jessica Biel brought sexy back in a black velvet halter gown with a thigh-high slit.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie poses in a feather-trimmed mint green gown.
Alexa Demie is a goddess in another standout feather-trimmed look: a mint green custom Chanel gown.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez poses in a white gown.
Eiza Gonzalez looked timeless in Ralph Lauren.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson poses in a champagne-colored ruffled gown.
No one does Old Hollywood glamour quite like Kate Hudson, who was radiant in custom Armani Privé.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift poses in a flowing baby blue dress.
Taylor Swift dazzled in Dior — her best look to date.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo poses in a sequin blazer.
Honoree Colman Domingo sparkled in a Valentino sequin blazer.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)
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Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor poses in a baby blue breastplate with a sheer skirt decorated with flowers.
Teyana Taylor turned heads in a robin’s egg blue Schiaparelli bustier dress.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)

Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona poses in a strapless black dress with a white neckline.
Adria Arjona looked elegant in a strapless black dress with a white neckline.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum)

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Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

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