Taylor Swift among 10 best-dressed stars at the Academy Museum Gala

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In a year chock-full of museum galas, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Saturday night soiree was especially star-studded.
The sixth annual fundraiser honored Oscar winner Charlize Theron with the Icon Award, filmmaker and composer John Carpenter with the Luminary Award and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo with the Vantage Award. Theron, who starred this year in presumed best picture frontrunner “The Odyssey,” and Domingo, who appeared in “Disclosure Day” and “Michael,” stole the red carpet spotlight. Other red carpet standouts included Kendall Jenner, Jessica Biel and Teyana Taylor.
The gala, which raised over $14 million for the Academy Museum’s exhibitions, screenings and education programs, also tapped one of the biggest entertainers in the world to perform: Taylor Swift.
With the fall festivals in the books, awards columnist Glenn Whipp surveys the landscape and offers his first bold prediction of the 10 best picture nominees.
Swift’s country ballad “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5” is an Oscar contender for original song.
The gala was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The host committee included Jessica Alba; Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann; Autumn Durald Arkapaw; Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman; Jon M. Chu; Kirsten Dunst; Nicholas Galitzine; Ludwig and Serena Göransson; Regina Hall; Kate Hudson; Jessica Lange; Greta Lee; John Legend and Chrissy Teigen; Rami Malek; Demi Moore; Olivia Munn; Gina Prince-Bythewood; Questlove; Da’Vine Joy Randolph; Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen; Bird Runningwater; and Teyana Taylor. Chu was a co-chair for last year’s event.
Here are the 10 best looks from the red carpet.