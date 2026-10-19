This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Jon Robin Baitz’s “Other Desert Cities” has returned to New York in a starry revival marking Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Broadway debut in the role Stockard Channing originated in the play’s 2011 New York premiere.

Louis-Dreyfus plays Polly Wyeth, a staunch California Republican in the mold of her buddy Nancy Reagan. Polly, who has mastered the art of WASP living despite being Jewish, is hosting the Christmas holidays at her Palm Springs home — an Architectural Digest showcase of high-end desert living, complete with towering Christmas tree decorated to blend right in with the decor.

Polly has arranged for the family to have Christmas Eve dinner at the country club. She lays out the holiday plans after returning home triumphant from a tennis game with her husband and two grown children.

Advertisement

The play is set largely in 2004 during the second Iraq war, which Polly and her husband, Lyman (Ed Harris), reflexively support. Polly is the opposite of what we would now call “woke.” When she talks about the club’s eclectic Christmas Eve menu, she uses a slur to refer to Chinese food that stops her liberal daughter Brooke (Lily Rabe) dead in her tracks.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, left, and Lily Rabe in “Other Desert Cities.” (Emilio Madrid)

Brooke, who now lives on the East Coast, is gingerly rejoining the land of the living after being hospitalized for depression. The good news is that she has finally finished her book. The bad news is that she hasn’t yet told her parents what it’s about.

What began as a novel has transformed into a memoir about her family’s darkest chapter — the episode of her older brother Henry’s radicalization into an anti-war militant, the bombing incident that left a man dead and his mysterious suicide that precipitated Brooke’s breakdown.

Polly, who has choreographed the family’s public image with the dictatorial control of a George Balanchine, isn’t pleased to learn that her daughter has laid the fault of her brother’s tragedy on her parents’ right-wing politics. And she’s even more outraged when she learns that the New Yorker plans to publish a few chapters before the book comes out.

My God, what will Nancy think?

Ed Harris and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Other Desert Cities.” (Emilio Madrid)

Advertisement

Lyman Wyeth, a former B-list movie actor turned GOP front-man who served as an ambassador in the Reagan administration, tries to stay neutral. But he shares Polly’s discomfort and wishes his daughter would wait a few years before publishing.

Trip (Joe Keery), the youngest of the Wyeth children, is the producer of a trashy courtroom reality show. A true son of California, he doesn’t let his Stanford and Berkeley education stand in the way of his take-life-as-it-comes attitude. But he’s called on to play peacemaker, meaning his bickering family is going to force him to take a side.

Allison Janney, left, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Other Desert Cities.” (Emilio Madrid)

Silda Grauman (Allison Janney), the wildcard in the family, is Polly’s sister and former screenwriting partner of out-of-date chick flicks. She has just been released from rehab after falling off the wagon and spends much of her day either sleeping or recovering from bad dreams of being chased by Nazis.

A close relation of Claire in Edward Albee’s “A Delicate Balance” — another unmarried alcoholic sister who tells her bossy sibling what she’d rather not hear — Silda is vehemently opposed to Polly’s politics. And she’s been acting (in Polly’s choice phrase) as “Deep Throat” for Brooke’s accusatory book.

Baitz has written a drawing-room comedy of old-school Broadway vintage. The characters thrust and parry with ferocious wit in an upscale California desert setting that scenic designer Scott Pask generically satirizes as a category of social living.

Advertisement

Joe Keery as Trip Wyeth and Lily Rabe as Brooke Wyeth in “Other Desert Cities.” (Emilio Madrid)

The plot, freighted with deeply buried family secrets and lumpy exposition, can get cumbersome. The play combines the dramatic load of an Ibsen drama with the rat-a-tat rhythms of a Neil Simon comedy — styles that often pull in opposite directions.

Joe Mantello’s original off-Broadway production at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater that moved to Broadway with a few cast changes didn’t hold back the comic attack. In the toned-down revival at the Hudson Theatre, John Benjamin Hickey treats the play as a Chekhovian sitcom, a strategy that ends up blunting the laughter without really deepening the pathos.

Louis-Dreyfus works to make Polly relatable, a surprising choice for one of television’s most astringent comic presences. (“Likable” is hardly the first word that comes to mind when describing Elaine from “Seinfeld” or Selina Meyer from “Veep.”)

Channing delivered Polly’s comic rejoinders with a withering and withholding hauteur. One could imagine her standing impregnable on the fundraising campaign trail. Louis-Dreyfus’ softer Polly suggests a well-lacquered mom making quips at salesclerks while racking up purchases at Saks. (Tom Broecker’s costumes are flattering to Louis-Dreyfus but overdone for shopping trips on Palm Canyon Drive.)

While Channing understood the way a mask can become one’s actual face, Dreyfus wants the audience to know Polly’s heart. Her performance lacks the necessary comic aggression to motor Baitz’s comedy.

Advertisement

With his weather-beaten good looks, Harris’ Lyman makes it possible to imagine Robert Redford or Sam Shepard as an old guard Republican standard bearer. Harris is so convincing in his suave, leathery demeanor that I kept wishing the role demanded more from him — that is, until the plot thickened and the actor started fumbling for his lines. Baitz’s verbal gymnastics aren’t a good fit for Harris, who is at his most eloquent when his characters are at a loss for words.

Rabe has the toughest role, and she plunges into the morass of Brooke’s rage and grief. Her theatrical intensity, however, seems at odds with the more contained manner of her fellow actors. Brooke isn’t meant to fit in, but she seems as if she’s dropped in not so much from the other coast but from another genre. Hickey fails to coalesce the disparate playing styles.

Janney’s Silda, the wisecracking eccentric with an ax to grind, is the live wire of the company. But compared to Linda Lavin’s savage comic portrayal or Judith Light’s fearless Tony-winning turn, the character fades a bit more into the background this time around.

Keery, who’s also making his Broadway debut, delivered the production’s most impressive performance. Trip isn’t the standout role, but Keery handles the character’s exasperated monologues with panache, turning self-defense and infuriated straight-talk into acts of exhilarating sanity.

The moralizing that Baitz funnels through Trip about learning to live with divergent truths seems less apt in an age of alternative facts. Partisanship has grown more pernicious in the last decade. “Other Desert Cities” was written for another era, and this revival’s moderating influence only underscores just how much things have degenerated between now and then.