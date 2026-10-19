Selena Gomez’s new voice, presented by ‘stupid’ nicotine vapes: ‘Just not worth it’

Selena Gomez opens up about quitting nicotine vapes and the lasting impact on her health.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Selena Gomez is opening up about her health again, sharing that her old vaping habit has affected her sound.

Gomez, the actor-singer-turned-billionaire founder of Rare Beauty, candidly told followers over the weekend, “I’m not going to be able to change my voice,” sharing that she “vaped nicotine a lot” and is trying to kick the habit. She shared her anti-vaping PSA via her Instagram stories on Sunday.

“I just wanted to say if you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it,” Gomez, 34, continued. “It’s so stupid and it’s changed my voice.”

Advertisement

The negative effects of nicotine-based vapes and e-cigarettes have been widely researched, with some experts recently linking the smoking alternatives to lung cancer and oral cancer. Vapes can also cause inflammation to lung tissue, negatively impact brain development and can be addictive, like other nicotine products.

Gomez did not specify the exact effects vaping has had on her voice, but said in her Instagram story that she was “excited ‘cause I stopped” vaping. She also said she is hopeful in her efforts to stay away from it, even if it’s “really hard.” “It sucks,” she ended her story.

The singer has long been open about her health, sharing her experiences with lupus and speaking about her mental health. Last December, Gomez clarified a shift in her vocal tone, telling fans on Instagram, “sometimes things happen.”

Advertisement

“I get weird, my throat kind of swells inside sometimes,” she said at the time. “That’s all.”