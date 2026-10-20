The Broad will move more than 160 works to Paris and Leimert Park during construction

The Broad plans to move more than 160 works to Paris while it expands its gallery space by 70%.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Broad is going to Paris.

The museum announced Tuesday that it’s shipping 164 works to the Frank Gehry-designed Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris for its most extensive exhibition ever mounted outside Los Angeles. The show will open April 21 and run through Aug. 30, during what Broad founding director and President Joanne Heyler called “some of the most intense final stages of construction” at the downtown L.A. museum, which is currently building an expansion that will add 70% more gallery space to the property.

The Broad is also simultaneously entering into a partnership with Mark Bradford’s nonprofit arts and education foundation, Art + Practice, in Leimert Park. The organization, co-founded by collector and philanthropist Eileen Harris Norton and social activist Allan DiCastro, regularly partners with leading museums to display exhibitions, and Heyler said the Broad will share work and resources for at least two years.

The art will return to the Broad for a grand opening exhibition when the museum’s $100-million, 55,000-square-foot expansion debuts in 2028 ahead of the Summer Olympics.

Advertisement

Exterior rendering of the future Broad expansion from Hope Street. (The Broad / Diller Scofidio + Renfro )

“It’s about the collection having a life outside of Los Angeles while we prepare to bring everything back into the building,” Heyler said in a phone interview from Paris. “And it offers ways of looking at the collection through a fresh lens.”

Heyler noted that the move reflects the Broad’s history. Before founders Eli and Edythe Broad built their museum, which opened in 2015, the collection operated as a lending library for art.

Advertisement

The Broad will not close down during construction, Heyler said, but the third floor will shut down entirely at a certain point late next year as construction crews work to create the passageway from the original building to the expansion. That floor holds about 35,000 square feet of gallery space, so its closing represents a significant paring back for a period of time. Small sections of that floor are currently closed.

The ground floor will remain fully open all of next year. And the Broad plans to enlarge the floor later this year by opening a brand-new gallery space (converted from storage) inside the existing building. Eva Seta, a representative for the museum, called it “the first part of the expansion transformation visitors will be able to walk into — a sneak peek of what’s to come.”

By year’s end, with the new gallery open, the Broad will display more than 160 works onsite in L.A. — almost as many as are going to Paris. “Few collections could mount loans of this scale while keeping their home galleries full, and we’re proud to be doing both,” Seta said.

An interior gallery at the Broad Museum, which collects contemporary art with an emphasis on L.A. (Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s been my directive to the architects, the construction team and our internal team that we would do absolutely everything we could to keep our galleries at the Broad museum as open as possible, even while we’re undergoing this tremendous transformation, and we’re going to stay true to that,” Heyler said.

“The Broad Collection — Los Angeles in Paris” will occupy almost the entirety of the Fondation Louis Vuitton, and will feature some of the Broad’s most prized pieces, including work by John Ahearn, Rigoberto Torres, Takashi Murakami, William Kentridge, John Baldessari, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bradford, Chris Burden, Jack Goldstein, Mark Grotjahn, Keith Haring, Toba Khedoori, Barbara Kruger, Sherrie Levine, Roy Lichtenstein, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, Ed Ruscha, Cindy Sherman, Kara Walker and Andy Warhol. One of Yayoi Kusama‘s infinity rooms will also travel (not the main one that is downstairs at the Broad).

Advertisement

The Broad recently acquired art by some of L.A.’s most exciting new artists, including Sayre Gomez, Lauren Halsey, Patrick Martinez and Laura Owens. Work by these artists will also be on display in Paris, showcasing what Heyler describes as the thriving, groundbreaking nature of L.A.’s art scene.

Entertainment & Arts How the Lucas Museum’s epic battle for a home ended in L.A. George Lucas’ quest to find a permanent home for his namesake museum started more than 20 years ago and involved land battles in Chicago and San Francisco before the project landed in L.A.s Exposition Park.

Heyler said she and Edythe Broad are also glad that the collection will take up temporary residence in a building designed by Gehry.

“There’s a beautiful poetry ... in that we’re doing this extraordinary loan and this extraordinary exhibition in the context of not only a great art foundation based here in Paris, but in a building that’s one of the masterpieces of Frank Gehry,” Heyler said. “And so there’s a way in which we’re taking the collection very far from home, but in a setting that really emanates the DNA of Los Angeles.”