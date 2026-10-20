Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski say ‘I Do’ at the Huntington a year after engagement

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2026.

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Actor Jason Segel and dancer-actor Kayla Radomski are officially husband and wife, tying the knot three years after striking up a romance.

The pair married over the weekend, Radomski confirmed in a series of photos and videos she reposted Monday to her Instagram stories. Segel and Radomski reportedly married Saturday at the Huntington in San Marino, according to People.

A representative for Segel did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for confirmation.

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The photos Radomski shared to her Instagram page show herself donning a white, strapless gown adorned with a pink and green floral pattern. One photo that Radomski reshared to her Instagram stories shows Segel in a deep burgundy suit, walking hand-in-hand with Radomski.

“Shrinking” star Segel and “So You Think You Can Dance” alumna Radomski were first spotted together in October 2023 during a date night at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. They finally debuted their relationship at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, when Segel was nominated for his work in the Apple TV series. The now-newlyweds continued to hit the red carpet at several other Hollywood events including the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in September and high-profile parties.

“Nothing makes me happier than to stand by your side and see your light shine so bright!!!” Radomski said of Segel in an Instagram post in October amid the Season 2 premiere of “Shrinking.”

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In June 2025, Radomski revealed that Segel popped the question and shared photos from their outdoor proposal. For Radomski, it was a “FOREVER YES.”