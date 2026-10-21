Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue are engaged, after exes T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s marriage

Attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue are engaged, four years after their exes T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were at the center of scandal at “Good Morning America.”

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Another marriage stemming from the great “Good Morning America” cheating scandal of 2022 is imminent. This time, the exes of former ABC reporters T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will be tying the knot.

Immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue, former spouses of Holmes and Robach, respectively, are engaged. Shue announced the news to People, telling the outlet that he and Fiebig are “very grateful and hopeful.”

The engagement news comes a month after Robach and Holmes married in a private Arkansas ceremony in September, and four years after the journalists’ romance rocked news media. In December 2022, multiple outlets alleged that the since-fired “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors were involved in a months-long relationship while still married to their respective partners. Holmes and Robach disputed this claim in 2023, noting in their podcast they were both in the process of divorcing their exes.

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The reports of the alleged affair and images published by Daily Mail began circulating in late November 2022, thrusting the journalists and their loved ones into a media frenzy. Robach and Holmes were fired from their ABC News posts in January 2023. Robach and Holmes said the fallout also took a toll on their mental health.

Robach and Holmes both finalized their divorces in 2023. Reports of Fiebig and Shue’s relationship also surfaced in 2023, with an unnamed source telling Page Six at the time that Fiebig, who shares a daughter with Holmes, bonded with Schue over the scandal.

“You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you,” Shue told People. “It just happened.”

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He also told the outlet he felt it was “freak luck” how the events of 2022 led him to Fiebig, adding they shared “ourselves with each other in a time where both needed a friend.”