The Offspring guitarist Noodles is stepping away from tour due to ‘fairly serious’ health scare

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The Offspring’s co-founding guitarist Noodles is pausing on performing due to a health scare.

Noodles, born Kevin John Wasserman, shared the news on social media Wednesday morning that he was navigating health issues. “It is with deep sadness that I have to announce that I need to step away from live performances for a while to deal with a sudden and fairly serious health issue,” the statement read.

Noodles didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the health issue or how long he expected to be on the sidelines. The Orange County punk rock outfit wrapped the main North American arena leg of its Supercharged Worldwide tour earlier this year after a run across the U.S. and Canada, but the group is still playing gigs in support of its 11th album, “Supercharged.” Upcoming performances for the group include the Wiltern in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, SEMA Fest in Las Vegas on Nov. 6 and festival Corona Capital in Mexico City later in November. In 2027, the band’s hitting the Kia Forum for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO in January.

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It’s unclear who will step in while the guitarist is focusing on his health, but Noodles appears confident the band has it covered. “The rest of the band has my back, is super supportive, and will keep rocking you all in my absence,” the statement continued. “I hope to be back on stage sooner rather than later. Until then, I will miss all of you with all of my heart. Thanks for keeping me in your thoughts. I really appreciate it.”

Noodles’ peers in the punk scene rained love and support down on the guitarist in the comments section of the band’s Instagram post. Garbage wrote, “Sending love to you Noodles. You are the best. You’ve got this.”

Simple Plan’s frontman, Pierre Bouvier, added, “Hope you’re ok brother. Sending love and positivity. You’re a legend…. You got this.”

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And ALT 98.7 KYSR FM posted, “Take care of yourself Noodles, sending our love.”

Representatives for the punk rock group told The Times in an emailed statement, “We are all supportive of Noodles as he navigates this challenging time.”

