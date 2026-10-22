50 Cent allegedly bailed out suspect who was accused of assaulting Rick Ross’ son

Rick Ross’ son alleges that he was hit with a pistol earlier this month.

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50 Cent, the king of petty hip-hop feuds, strikes again.

On Wednesday, Fitty shared a video on his Instagram account of a 20-year-old man identified in police filings as Don Roberts, who is accused of pistol-whipping William Roberts III, the 21-year-old son of Miami-raised rapper Rick Ross.

“I appreciate everyone who believed in me, my family and my friends. I’m out and I’m innocent. The Lord know I’m innocent,” said Don Roberts in the video clip. “50 [Cent] I appreciate you for everything you’re doing for me and believing in my innocence, much love.”

It is unclear if the “Many Men (Wish Death)” rapper posted bail for Roberts — which inmate records indicate was $50,000 — although the rapper was public about his support for the suspect after news broke about the incident.

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For context, there’s a longtime beef between Rick Ross and 50 Cent, which dates back to the late 2000s. Both artists released diss tracks aimed at each other, including Ross’ 2009 music video of “ Cold Blood , ” which showcases the rapper at 50 Cent’s fictional funeral.

On Tuesday, 50 Cent posted Roberts’ inmate information to his Instagram account saying that the Florida man “will be out tomorrow.”

The “21 Questions” singer wrote in the Instagram caption that he was “sending” Drew Findling — the trial lawyer involved in the acquittal of Chicago rapper Lil Durk (Durk Banks), who in September was found not guilty of murder for hire, conspiracy and stalking in the 2022 killing of a rival’s cousin.

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“This is a big misunderstanding that can easily be resolved,” continued the rapper, who also used the incident to tease his 2026 film, “Street Fighter.”

The incident involving William Roberts occurred earlier this month, per People , who alleged Don Roberts attacked him at gunpoint at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla.

William alleges he was speaking to a woman on a street corner on Oct. 11 when Don exited his vehicle and yelled at her, “That’s what we doin’,” per the affidavit. According to William, Don and the woman were previously involved in a romantic relationship.

William claims that Don approached him with a tan handgun in his right hand and said, “I don’t care who your daddy is, I’ll kill you right here.” According to the affidavit , William alleged that Don hit him on the right side of his head with the firearm.

Although this led to minor swelling, William did not seek medical attention and claimed that he waited to contact police because he was afraid.

Don Roberts was arrested Oct. 16 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

