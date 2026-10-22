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Entertainment & Arts

‘Today’s’ Craig Melvin (reluctantly) takes the crown for one of People’s Sexiest Man honors

Craig Melvin smiling. He wears a purple suit, tie and pocket square.
“Today” co-anchor Craig Melvin is among the winners of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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The on-air crew of NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday morning celebrated some good news for one of their own: co-anchor and apparent eye candy Craig Melvin.

Melvin reluctantly participated in a quick coronation during Thursday’s broadcast as fellow anchors Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Carson Daly announced his victory in People magazine’s latest Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll. The poll named Melvin its sexiest morning show host, officially dubbing him “Hotter Than Your Morning Cup of Coffee.” Craig was nominated for the category last month, Daly said.

During Thursday’s show, Guthrie draped a sash across Melvin as Daly placed a dark-blue towel over Melvin’s shoulders cape-style. After some hesitation, the co-anchor finally placed his crown on his head. He removed the headpiece shortly after. His acceptance speech?

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“Thanks to my mom and my wife who voted at least 120 times, I’m sure,” Melvin said.

The co-anchor, who has been part of the NBC news family for almost two decades, is married to sports reporter Lindsay Ann Czarniak. She called in to Thursday’s show to congratulate her husband.

Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Savannah Gutrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on the set of NBC's "Today."

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“You’ve got bragging rights now, Lindsay. You see the sexiest morning show host every day around the house. What is that like for you?” Roker asked. At the same time, Melvin exclaimed: “Are you kidding me?!”

Czarniak replied: “Almost too much to bear, Al.”

She later told Melvin that she is proud because he “is sexy at heart as well.”

In the People readers’ choice poll, Melvin is in fine company. Poll winners include Stephen Colbert, Travis Kelce, “Bridgerton” star Victor Alli and English soccer star Jude Bellingham.

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People will unveil its 2026 Sexiest Man Alive in November.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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