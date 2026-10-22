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Entertainment & Arts

Tom Skerritt, Emmy-winning actor known for ‘Picket Fences,’ ‘Alien’ and ‘Top Gun,’ dies at 93

Tom Skerritt poses against a white backdrop in a black suit and tie.
Actor Tom Skerritt, photographed in 2012, died Wednesday of natural causes. He was 93.
(Jordan Strauss / AP)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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Tom Skerritt, the Emmy-winning actor who had an enduring TV and film career that included roles in classics “Alien” and “Top Gun,” has died.

Skerritt died Wednesday of natural causes, his family announced in a statement shared Thursday with The Times. The actor, whom they remembered for his “humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity” and love, was 93.

Throughout his career, which spanned from the early 1960s to the years right before his death, Skerritt earned more than 170 film credits across television and film, according to his IMDb page. Notably, he starred alongside Sigourney Weaver in the sci-fi classic “Alien” as spacecraft captain Arthur Dallas. He also shared the screen with Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” as Vietnam veteran and Navy Cmdr. Mike “Viper” Metcalf.

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In television, Skerritt made a career of playing law enforcement types — which worked in his favor. For the CBS series “Picket Fences,” which aired from 1992 to 1996, Skerritt starred as Sheriff Jimmy Brock. He earned his Primetime Emmy award for the role in 1993 and received another nomination for the same role the following year.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; children Andy, Erin, Matt, Collin and Emiko; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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