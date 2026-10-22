Everything to know about ‘You Can See Everything,’ from secret screening to box office hit

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Nathan Fielder says he can’t wrap his head around what he experienced while making his Elizabeth Holmes documentary, “You Can See Everything.” Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim spent 34 days capturing Holmes with her partner, Billy Evans, and their baby and toddler before the former Theranos CEO started her 11-year prison sentence for fraud.

You too may feel off-balance after watching the 2 hour and 54 minute movie. As questions bubble up, you can see everything we’ve covered about the film right here. Caution: There are spoilers!