Everything to know about ‘You Can See Everything,’ from secret screening to box office hit

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Nathan Fielder says he can’t wrap his head around what he experienced while making his Elizabeth Holmes documentary, “You Can See Everything.” Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim spent 34 days capturing Holmes with her partner, Billy Evans, and their baby and toddler before the former Theranos CEO started her 11-year prison sentence for fraud.
You too may feel off-balance after watching the 2 hour and 54 minute movie. As questions bubble up, you can see everything we’ve covered about the film right here. Caution: There are spoilers!
A prank comic faces down a fraudster in the fab doc ‘You Can See Everything.’ Who blinks first?
This mesmerizing showdown is the King Kong vs. Godzilla of con artists as ‘The Rehearsal’s’ Nathan Fielder tries to wrestle the truth out of Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes.
Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s experimental portrait of Elizabeth Holmes is the kind of phenomenon that even the pickiest awards voters will need to pay heed to.
‘You Can See Everything’ raises all sorts of questions about truth, lies and documentary filmmaking, but it skirts the most obvious mystery: In a world full of con artists, fraudsters and liars, why can’t we quit Elizabeth Holmes?
Who is Billy Evans? Elizabeth Holmes’ partner emerges as the villain of ‘You Can See Everything’
Billy Evans, the hotel heir and father of Elizabeth Holmes’ two children, has become a central figure in Nathan Fielder’s documentary ‘You Can See Everything.’ Here’s what to know about his background, career and relationship with the disgraced Theranos founder.
The 10 biggest revelations of Nathan Fielder’s new Elizabeth Holmes documentary ‘You Can See Everything’
The year’s most discussable film is finally in theaters and its many bizarre surprises don’t disappoint. Hold off on reading this until after you see it.
What happened inside Telluride’s secret screening of Nathan Fielder’s new Elizabeth Holmes documentary
‘You Can See Everything,’ co-directed by Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, offers extraordinary access to the convicted Theranos founder before taking a reality-bending turn.
Los Angeles Times film buffs Amy Nicholson and Mark Olsen discuss “You Can See Everything” with 404 reporter Rebecca Castillo.
Alex Gibney’s 2019 documentary about the rise and fall of Holmes’ tech startup Theranos serves as an insightful companion piece to Nathan Fielder’s ‘You Can See Everything.’
A former Theranos research engineer who worked closely with Elizabeth Holmes says that ‘You Can See Everything’ is misleading and definitely not a documentary.
Before Elizabeth Holmes was the subject of Fielder’s documentary ‘You Can See Everything,’ the Emmy-winning limited series ‘The Dropout’ featured Amanda Seyfried as the Theranos CEO.
Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim surprise ‘You Can See Everything’ audiences on opening night
The duo behind the hit documentary share some of their journey in making the hit film.