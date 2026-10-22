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Entertainment & Arts

Everything to know about ‘You Can See Everything,’ from secret screening to box office hit

Elizabeth Holmes looks deeply at director Nathan Fielder in a still from "You Can See Everything."
(A24)

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Nathan Fielder says he can’t wrap his head around what he experienced while making his Elizabeth Holmes documentary, “You Can See Everything.” Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim spent 34 days capturing Holmes with her partner, Billy Evans, and their baby and toddler before the former Theranos CEO started her 11-year prison sentence for fraud.

You too may feel off-balance after watching the 2 hour and 54 minute movie. As questions bubble up, you can see everything we’ve covered about the film right here. Caution: There are spoilers!

Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder in a scene from "You Can See Everything."
Review

A prank comic faces down a fraudster in the fab doc ‘You Can See Everything.’ Who blinks first?

This mesmerizing showdown is the King Kong vs. Godzilla of con artists as ‘The Rehearsal’s’ Nathan Fielder tries to wrestle the truth out of Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes.

Movie stil of Elizabeth Holmes cut into rectangular pieces
Voices

Column: ‘You Can See Everything’ just made itself impossible for Oscar voters to ignore

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s experimental portrait of Elizabeth Holmes is the kind of phenomenon that even the pickiest awards voters will need to pay heed to.

FILE- In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against Holmes and her company for defrauding investors. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Voices

Commentary: Why are we still fascinated by Elizabeth Holmes?

‘You Can See Everything’ raises all sorts of questions about truth, lies and documentary filmmaking, but it skirts the most obvious mystery: In a world full of con artists, fraudsters and liars, why can’t we quit Elizabeth Holmes?

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, left, and her partner, Billy Evans, leave federal court in San Jose, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Movies

Who is Billy Evans? Elizabeth Holmes’ partner emerges as the villain of ‘You Can See Everything’

Billy Evans, the hotel heir and father of Elizabeth Holmes’ two children, has become a central figure in Nathan Fielder’s documentary ‘You Can See Everything.’ Here’s what to know about his background, career and relationship with the disgraced Theranos founder.

A woman smiles in conversation.

Movies

The 10 biggest revelations of Nathan Fielder’s new Elizabeth Holmes documentary ‘You Can See Everything’

The year’s most discussable film is finally in theaters and its many bizarre surprises don’t disappoint. Hold off on reading this until after you see it.

YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING - Lance Oppenheim, left, and Nathan Fielder.

Movies

What happened inside Telluride’s secret screening of Nathan Fielder’s new Elizabeth Holmes documentary

‘You Can See Everything,’ co-directed by Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, offers extraordinary access to the convicted Theranos founder before taking a reality-bending turn.

YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING - Elizabeth Holmes

Entertainment & Arts

A (spoiler-free) review of Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary

Los Angeles Times film buffs Amy Nicholson and Mark Olsen discuss “You Can See Everything” with 404 reporter Rebecca Castillo.

Elizabeth Holmes in a scene from Alex Gibney's 2019 HBO documentary, "The Inventor."

Television

What the other Elizabeth Holmes doc shows that ‘You Can See Everything’ doesn’t

Alex Gibney’s 2019 documentary about the rise and fall of Holmes’ tech startup Theranos serves as an insightful companion piece to Nathan Fielder’s ‘You Can See Everything.’

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis testified Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the trial of fallen tech star Holmes, saying the entrepreneur misled him into believing she was on the verge of rolling out a blood-testing breakthrough that he hoped would help save lives of troops in battle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Movies

‘You Can See Everything’: Theranos whistleblower says Elizabeth Holmes is ‘still lying’

A former Theranos research engineer who worked closely with Elizabeth Holmes says that ‘You Can See Everything’ is misleading and definitely not a documentary.

A woman in a black turtleneck talks on the phone while sitting on the floor in her bedroom

Television

Love Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes doc? Here’s what to know about ‘The Dropout’

Before Elizabeth Holmes was the subject of Fielder’s documentary ‘You Can See Everything,’ the Emmy-winning limited series ‘The Dropout’ featured Amanda Seyfried as the Theranos CEO.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim surprise ‘You Can See Everything’ audiences on opening night

Entertainment & Arts

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim surprise ‘You Can See Everything’ audiences on opening night

The duo behind the hit documentary share some of their journey in making the hit film.

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