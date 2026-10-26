Walter Koenig, ‘Star Trek’ franchise’s original Chekov, dies at 90

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Walter Koenig, the “Star Trek” franchise’s original Chekov, died Sunday of natural causes at his home in North Hollywood. He was 90.

“Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit. Beyond ‘Star Trek,’ his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft,” his representative said in a statement, noting that Koenig’s daughter and niece were with him when he died.

The actor is best known for his role as the Russian crewman in Gene Roddenberry‘s seminal 1960s sci-fi series, and in seven “Star Trek” films. Koenig also played senior Psi Cop Alfred Bester in space drama TV series “Babylon 5.”

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Walter Koenig attends the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

The Chicago native was born Sept. 14, 1936, the son of Russian immigrants, and raised in Manhattan.

Koenig’s “Star Trek” costar George Takei, who played Sulu in the franchise, paid tribute to his friend and colleague on social media.

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“My heart is heavy,” Takei wrote on Facebook. “Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date.

“Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too,” he wrote, concluding, “Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course.”

Koenig published his memoir, “Warped Factors: A Neurotic’s Guide to the Universe,” in 1988.

He was married to actress Judy Levitt from 1965 until her death in 2022. Their son, Andrew, died by suicide in 2010 at age 41.

Koenig is survived by his daughter, Danielle.

This story is developing.