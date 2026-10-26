Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Walter Koenig, ‘Star Trek’ franchise’s original Chekov, dies at 90

Walter Koenig as a young man in a green "Star Trek" uniform at the console of the Enterprise deck.
Walter Koenig plays Pavel Chekov in “Star Trek: The Original Series” 1968 episode, “Assignment: Earth.”
(CBS / Getty Images)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Walter Koenig, the “Star Trek” franchise’s original Chekov, died Sunday of natural causes at his home in North Hollywood. He was 90.

“Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit. Beyond ‘Star Trek,’ his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft,” his representative said in a statement, noting that Koenig’s daughter and niece were with him when he died.

The actor is best known for his role as the Russian crewman in Gene Roddenberry‘s seminal 1960s sci-fi series, and in seven “Star Trek” films. Koenig also played senior Psi Cop Alfred Bester in space drama TV series “Babylon 5.”

Advertisement
Walter Koenig wears a tuxedo on an awards red carpet
Walter Koenig attends the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

The Chicago native was born Sept. 14, 1936, the son of Russian immigrants, and raised in Manhattan.

Koenig’s “Star Trek” costar George Takei, who played Sulu in the franchise, paid tribute to his friend and colleague on social media.

Advertisement

“My heart is heavy,” Takei wrote on Facebook. “Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date.

“Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too,” he wrote, concluding, “Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course.”

Koenig published his memoir, “Warped Factors: A Neurotic’s Guide to the Universe,” in 1988.

He was married to actress Judy Levitt from 1965 until her death in 2022. Their son, Andrew, died by suicide in 2010 at age 41.

Koenig is survived by his daughter, Danielle.

This story is developing.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsBreaking News

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement