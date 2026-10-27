Savannah Chrisley announces that she’s pregnant — and engaged to her mystery boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley, photographed here in 2025, has announced her engagement and that she is expecting a baby.

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Reality star Savannah Chrisley on Tuesday announced her pregnancy and engagement to her mystery fiancé, finally revealing that his name is Jason after months of secrecy.

“The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through,” the “Chrisley Knows Best” star captioned an Instagram post with a video announcing the news. “Right in the middle of the heartbreak. Before all the pieces were put back together. And somehow, he began healing parts of me he never broke.

“And just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love,” Chrisley continued, “God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!”

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The news comes after years of fighting on behalf of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were jailed in 2023 for tax evasion and bank fraud. Savannah’s efforts paid off when President Trump issued pardons for them in 2025, despite their conviction for conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area banks of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents.

“I’m finally in my happy era. And it’s taken a lot for me to get here,” Savannah said in her podcast “Unlocked.”

“I have really struggled [with] like, ‘When’s it going to happen for me?’” she continued. “I see so many people getting married and having kids and living this picturesque lifestyle and white picket fence and all of these things. And for so long I thought like, ‘It’s just not going to happen...Mom and Dad aren’t going to be here for these moments and those moments, and maybe I’m just not going to find the right person.”

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In the episode, she describes her courtship with Jason and his proposal during their visit to the Cayman Islands.

“In all the silence that I’ve been giving, I’ve been living a lot of life, and I’ve been enjoying it for myself,” she said, acknowledging there is a “huge” age gap. “That’s probably part of the reason I kept a lot of it quiet, because I know how brutal the public can be.

“It’s just such an amazing, fulfilling feeling to finally find your person, and I’m there,” she continued. “So, yes, the age difference. So what? I don’t care. Let me tell you, he does not look his age, nor does he act his age. His body is great. His mind is even sharper. So, I really don’t care. OK? This person is the love of my life, and it made all the heartbreak that I’ve gone through worth it.”