KTLA-TV’s Wendy Burch sues woman who accused anchor, ex-partner of fraud in 2018

KTLA-TV anchor Wendy Burch reignited a legal feud against a woman who accused the journalist and her ex-partner of fraud nearly a decade ago.

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Longtime KTLA-TV morning news personality Wendy Burch this week reignited a legal feud against the woman who accused the anchor and her ex-partner of fraud in a since-dismissed case almost a decade ago.

Burch on Monday sued Los Angeles resident Christine Weber and her legal team, submitting a lawsuit in Los Angeles Supreme Court for malicious prosecution, abuse of process and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She also requested a jury trial. The anchor’s legal complaint can be traced back to Weber’s 2018 lawsuit, in which Weber sued the anchor and her former partner James Bruce Taylor (the father of Burch’s son) for common count, fraud, conspiracy and unjust enrichment.

The new lawsuit alleges Weber and her legal team — attorney Howard S. Fisher and law firm Fisher & Fisher are named as co-defendants — improperly pulled Burch into the 2018 fraud case against Taylor “based solely on vindictiveness, malice, jealousy, spite, and anger,” according to court documents.

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“Weber decided to subject Ms. Burch to the litigation because she felt that by damaging the mother of Mr. Taylor’s child, she would damage Mr. Taylor,” the anchor alleged in her complaint. “In addition, Weber brought Ms. Burch into the lawsuit in order to extort her into paying Weber to escape from the litigation and the associated reputational injury that would threaten Ms. Burch’s career.”

Neither representatives for Burch, Weber or Fisher & Fisher immediately responded Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment. The California Post first reported on Burch’s lawsuit.

Weber was introduced to Taylor “as a successful business person,” and in October 2015 he presented an investing opportunity where she could make a “substantial return on her funds in a short period of time,” according to her original March 2018 lawsuit. Weber gave $150,000 to Taylor in November 2015 but he “never used the money as he promised,” she alleged. Weber accused Taylor of providing “some of the $150,000” investment to Burch and or the child he shares with the anchor. She also accused Burch of providing Taylor resources for him “to appear ‘successful’” and accused Burch of enabling Taylor to conduct his “fraudulent enterprise and scheme.”

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Weber’s lawsuit was dismissed in December 2025 after years of litigation when a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Taylor. The judge decided that Weber’s testimony “was not reliable” and that evidence “was consistent with [Weber] being a co-conspirator in an illegal drug deal” involving marijuana,” according to the December order.

The December decision was when “Ms. Burch’s litigation nightmare came to an end,” the anchor’s lawsuit said.

Burch alleged in her lawsuit that Weber’s 2018 claim “started nearly eight years of grueling, emotionally devastating, and financially draining litigation” and accused Weber and her attorney of subjecting the anchor to “abusive and oppressive conduct.”

“For those eight years, Defendants continuously harassed, threatened, insulted, and mentally tortured Ms. Burch based on allegations that had no merit whatsoever,” Burch’s lawsuit said.

Burch accused Weber of “knowingly” contributing the illegal marijuana deal and clarified that the anchor and Taylor had no professional or personal ties beyond matters of co-parenting. The lawsuit filed Monday also included screenshots of text messages between Taylor and Weber, and an email Weber allegedly sent to KTLA-TV. Weber accused the network of “giving Wendy Burch a platform to continue her crimes against women,” the California Post reported.

The veteran anchor alleges that actions by Weber and her attorneys caused her to suffer economic damages including legal fees, “significant emotional distress, anxiety” and reputational damage.

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Burch has long been a staple of the Los Angeles broadcast news scene. The Los Angeles Area Emmy-winning journalist joined KTLA-TV Morning News in 2009. She previously reported for KCAL-TV, E! and KABC-TV’s Eyewitness News team.