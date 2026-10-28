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Entertainment & Arts

10 showstoppers to see beyond Endeavour at the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center

Planes hang from the rafters in a museum.
Nearly two dozen planes are on display inside the Korean Air Aviation Gallery at the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Gelt.
By Jessica Gelt
Arts Editor Follow

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A recent Times review of the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center declares that the Endeavour space shuttle — displayed for the first time ever in launch position — “is, simply put, one of the greatest artifacts ever installed in a museum.”

While it may be true that visitors will flock to L.A.’s newest cultural haven just to see the shuttle, the 200,000-square-foot addition to the California Science Center contains plenty of other mind-melting artifacts to gawk at — especially if you’re an aerospace buff. If you’ve read Tom Wolfe’s riveting 1979 book “The Right Stuff” (or seen the movie) about the early years of NASA’s space program, you’ll likely feel downright starstruck when confronted with iconic pieces of history ripped straight from its pages.

But there’s much more than history at this tech-forward new museum. This list of must-see artifacts reminds us of all we know about air and space, and all we don’t — as well as the many novel and ingenious ways we continue to work toward fresh discoveries.

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These capsules transcend time

The Mercury MR-2 exhibit at The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.
The MR-2 transported a brave “astrochimp” named Ham to space in 1961.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A short walk from Endeavour you’ll find a display of three historic space vessels. In 1961, the Mercury-Redstone 2 transported a brave “astrochimp” named Ham to space in order to discern if the trip would be safe for humans. The heat-scarred cone resembles a large child’s toy, and it’s hard to imagine what Ham must have been thinking and feeling strapped to the small couch visible inside the capsule. Nearby you’ll see the Apollo-Soyuz Command Module, which American astronauts Tom Stafford, Deke Slayton and Vance D. Brand flew to meet with a Russian Soyuz spacecraft orbiting Earth in 1975. Visitors can see the docking tunnel where American and Russian astronauts greeted each other in space for the first time. Finally, be sure to check out the Gemini 11 capsule, which set an altitude record of 850 miles when it took astronauts Dick Gordon and Pete Conrad into space in 1966.

Rover around the museum

A rovers exhibit at a museum.
The rovers exhibit at the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center includes the Mars Exploration Rover model, Perseverance Rover model and Sojourner Rover model, all of which played significant roles in gathering information about the Martian planet and the possibility that it once had water.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Humans have not yet reached Mars, but we’ve sent rovers. You can see models of these amazing, otherworldly vehicles at the Oschin and thrill at the thought of all they have accomplished in the name of science. The Mars Exploration Rover looks a little bit like the quirky, lovable robot in the 1986 film “Short Circuit,” but its serious-minded mission lasted approximately 15 years, during which time it found geological evidence that water once flowed on the Martian planet. Meanwhile, the large Perseverance Rover landed on Mars in 2021 and set an off-world driving record by traveling 28 miles while collecting rock and atmosphere samples. Finally, in 1997, the more primitive, mini-tanklike Sojourner Rover was the first wheeled robotic vehicle to roam Mars.

Los Angeles, CA, - August 31, 2026: A drone view of The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is seen on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. The museum cost about $1 billion to build and took more than a decade from its initial planning to its opening. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Fly by a trick plane

A bright red plane with white stripes.
The Pitts Special S-1C hangs from reinforced concrete in the aviation hall of the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. This open-cockpit biplane excelled in “aerobatics.”
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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There are nearly two dozen aircraft hanging from reinforced concrete beams inside the three-story aviation hall, but our favorite is the bright red Pitts Special S-1C, which — with its radiant white stripes — resembles an exotic bird. This open-cockpit aerobatic biplane was built around 1970 but was originally designed by Curtis Pitts in 1944 as an amateur-built aircraft, also known as a kit plane. It soon distinguished itself as a top-of-line competitor in aircraft aerobatics because of its impressive ability to execute daring rolls, spins, loops and dives. These stunning biplanes ruled aerobatic competitions for decades.

Step into a rocket booster

The white interior of a rocket booster segment.
You can step inside a portion of a rocket booster at the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Gigantic, hypnotic portions of solid rocket boosters have been installed in the space gallery — displayed on their sides so guests can physically walk through them. They resemble a glowing white tunnel, 30 feet long and 12 feet in diameter. Not only does the experience allow you to fully register the enormous size of these artifacts, but you’ll also learn about the rocket booster’s importance in the shuttle stack: When completely assembled, twin 15-story boosters produced the more than 6 million pounds of thrust needed to lift a shuttle into orbit. Once they burned out, these boosters landed in the ocean, where they were recovered, refurbished and reused — including, now, in the museum.

Giggle (if you must) at a space potty

The space potty at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.
The space potty at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center features suction to keep waste in place that would otherwise float around gravity free.
(Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center)

According to Science Center employees, one of the most common questions that comes up on museum tours is about where, and how, astronauts went to the bathroom. The Oschin Center seeks to tackle that question head-on by displaying a genuine space potty, extracted from the Endeavour herself and displayed in a glass case. The odd-looking waste management system looks a bit like a futuristic torture device, with a crenelated funnel and hose to suck up urine and a small, vacuum-sealed hole for defecating. Remember, without the suction and sealing, poop and pee would simply float around the bathroom. Wild!

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High fashion in space

A shiny silver spacesuit.
Project Mercury test training suits were not created for work outside a space shuttle because at the time astronauts stayed inside their ships.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A selection of space suits resides in a glass case near a fun interactive exhibit that allows you to try on your own digital space suit. Inside you’ll see the high fashion worn in space. The Mark II suit, with its Army green hue, zippers, pull strings and brown straps, looks like it belongs on the cover of a 1960s sci-fan fan magazine. It was developed by the U.S. Navy for high-altitude flight and served as a predecessor to the first American space suit. Nearby, the shiny silver Project Mercury test training suits were specially created to fit each individual astronaut. Oxygen entered these suits through ports on the waist and exited through the helmet.

Ground control to Major Tom

Historic space shuttle launch consoles.
The historic launch consoles at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center were once used by NASA’s launch control at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A row of industrial blue historic launch consoles that were once used by NASA’s launch control at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida were given to the Oschin to display near Endeavour. It’s wonderful to behold their many primitive-looking screens, buttons, dials and keyboards, and know that these same tools were responsible for the safety of the astronauts as they blasted into the unknown. From these consoles, teams monitored weather and wind conditions, and issued the all-important “go” if things were right, or “no go” if changes needed to be made.

Satellite launcher

A tall black rocket on display in a museum.
The Electron Rocket stands 59 feet tall and extends from the ground floor of the museum to the ceiling of the third floor.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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Ever wonder how satellites get to space? Standing 59 feet tall and shooting up through multiple galleries to the ceiling of the center’s third floor, the sleek black Electron Rocket is one of the answers. It’s the world’s most frequently launched small orbital rocket and contains the first 3D-printed rocket engine. After launch, Electron is capable of sending multiple satellites to Earth’s orbit — each along a unique orbital path. To date, Electron has delivered nearly 200 satellites that are used for a variety of purposes including in academics, as well as by commercial companies and national defense.

Los Angeles, CA - October 7, 2026: An interior view of the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, featuring soaring contemporary architecture designed by ZGF Architects with a nearly 200-foot-tall gallery built to display NASA's Space Shuttle Endeavour in a vertical launch configuration with its external fuel tank and two solid rocket boosters Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The dramatic, multi-level space is the centerpiece of the Samuel Oschin Air & Space Center, designed to immerse visitors in the scale of the shuttle and explore its role in human spaceflight. The $450-million expansion is scheduled to open to the public November 13, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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A future robot

A black snake-like robot.
The Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor robot — also called EELS — was developed by NASA’s La Cañada Flintridge-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory to go where no robot has gone before on other planets, moons or asteroids.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

It’s not all about what already happened in space, but also what will happen. As you roam the galleries, you’ll encounter many exhibits that aim to show the future of humankind’s extraterrestrial exploration. Our favorite is the long, winding Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor robot — also called EELS. NASA’s La Cañada Flintridge-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory built this snakelike machine with the goal of one day using it to explore difficult-to-reach places on other planets, moons or asteroids. It could slither down craters, squeeze into crevices, and even push its way underground in search of answers.

A sky taxi

A futuristic air taxi.
The Joby SHy4 hydrogen-electric air taxi might one day be as easy to call as an Uber.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Squeezed in among a variety of historic aircraft, you’ll find the very futuristic Joby SHy4 air taxi. This hydrogen-electric, helicopter-like vehicle was developed by Joby Aviation, which boldly advertises on its website that its all-electric air taxi is “soon to be bookable at the tap of a button.” (Although, the company is in legal trouble over a trade secrets lawsuit, and hurdles remain in the commercial air taxi market.) The model at Oschin is a hydrogen demonstrator aircraft, and can seat one pilot along with four passengers. With its sleek form, black bug-eyed windows, and six mini overhead rotors, it looks like what would happen if a helicopter and a Waymo had a baby.

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Jessica Gelt

Jessica Gelt is the arts editor for the Los Angeles Times.

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