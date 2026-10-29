‘Hit my Achilles’ heel’: Liev Schreiber, lover of language, explains why he berated reporter

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Liev Schreiber owned up to his intense behavior at the “Nocturne” premiere last week, apologizing for scolding a red carpet reporter.

“I didn’t do well,” the Emmy-winning “Ray Donovan” and “Spotlight” star said while recalling his side of the viral red carpet exchange for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday.

“She hit my Achilles’ heel,” Schreiber explained later in his late-night segment.

His exchange with an Apple TV reporter sparked headlines last week, with the actor berating the reporter on video for her question during his series’ Hollywood premiere. The 59-year-old star appeared to take issue with the reporter asking him to describe “Nocturne” in three words. He could be seen apparently telling the reporter to “talk to people like they value what they do.”

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“Three words isn’t gonna do anything for anybody and the monkey who f— thought of that is shooting themselves in the foot,” he says in the video. “It’s not a f— sound bite, especially when we’re doing it in-house for our own people.”

He further suggested that the reporter “engage” with the individuals involved in the project, which is an Apple TV production.

During his late-night appearance, Schreiber made it quite clear he has a bone to pick with increasingly reductive language, lamenting the use of emojis to communicate thoughts. The Tony winner, directing William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” for the USC School of Dramatic Arts, spoke on Monday about “what a responsibility it is to articulate” and joked, “I might not be the best person on the press line that ever was on the press line.”

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Schreiber said he’s now “at that age where I don’t do things terribly quickly” and fessed up to his “terrible tirade about monkeys and profanity.”

Review ‘Nocturne’ intrigues with a stellar cast that grounds a sometimes implausible mystery Adapted from Lars Kepler’s bestselling novel, Apple TV’s drama stars Liev Schreiber as a former cop who suspects a serial killer may have something to do with a child’s disappearance.

“I apologize,”he said, adding he and the reporter smoothed things over and ultimately engaged in a “great” conversation about the series.

“Nocturne” stars Schreiber, “Atlanta” alumna Zazie Beetz and Emmy winner Stephen Graham and begins streaming Friday. Adapted from Lars Kepler’s bestselling novel, the series centers on Schreiber’s ex-cop whose move to a small western Pennsylvania town spurs a string of disappearances possibly tied to a serial killer.