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Entertainment & Arts

‘Hit my Achilles’ heel’: Liev Schreiber, lover of language, explains why he berated reporter

Actor Liev Schreiber, in a brown suit and smiling, sits next to talk-show host Seth Meyers.
Liev Schreiber recalls a heated exchange with a red carpet reporter in a recent interview for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”’
(Lloyd Bishop / NBC)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • ‘Nocturne’ star Liev Schreiber apologizes for his intense interaction with a red carpet reporter during a Hollywood premiere last week.
  • He took issue with a question that asked him to reduce and describe his Apple TV series in three words.

Liev Schreiber owned up to his intense behavior at the “Nocturne” premiere last week, apologizing for scolding a red carpet reporter.

“I didn’t do well,” the Emmy-winning “Ray Donovan” and “Spotlight” star said while recalling his side of the viral red carpet exchange for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday.

“She hit my Achilles’ heel,” Schreiber explained later in his late-night segment.

His exchange with an Apple TV reporter sparked headlines last week, with the actor berating the reporter on video for her question during his series’ Hollywood premiere. The 59-year-old star appeared to take issue with the reporter asking him to describe “Nocturne” in three words. He could be seen apparently telling the reporter to “talk to people like they value what they do.”

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“Three words isn’t gonna do anything for anybody and the monkey who f— thought of that is shooting themselves in the foot,” he says in the video. “It’s not a f— sound bite, especially when we’re doing it in-house for our own people.”

Liev Schreiber arrives at the premiere of "Nocturne" on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at Regal Union Square in New York.

Entertainment & Arts

Liev Schreiber has choice words for Apple TV reporter

A bystander video showed Liev Schreiber scolding a female reporter while on the red carpet promoting his Apple TV series “Nocturne.”

He further suggested that the reporter “engage” with the individuals involved in the project, which is an Apple TV production.

During his late-night appearance, Schreiber made it quite clear he has a bone to pick with increasingly reductive language, lamenting the use of emojis to communicate thoughts. The Tony winner, directing William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” for the USC School of Dramatic Arts, spoke on Monday about “what a responsibility it is to articulate” and joked, “I might not be the best person on the press line that ever was on the press line.”

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Schreiber said he’s now “at that age where I don’t do things terribly quickly” and fessed up to his “terrible tirade about monkeys and profanity.”

Stephen Graham and Liev Schreiber in "Nocturne," premiering October 30, 2026 on Apple TV.
Review

‘Nocturne’ intrigues with a stellar cast that grounds a sometimes implausible mystery

Adapted from Lars Kepler’s bestselling novel, Apple TV’s drama stars Liev Schreiber as a former cop who suspects a serial killer may have something to do with a child’s disappearance.

“I apologize,”he said, adding he and the reporter smoothed things over and ultimately engaged in a “great” conversation about the series.

“Nocturne” stars Schreiber, “Atlanta” alumna Zazie Beetz and Emmy winner Stephen Graham and begins streaming Friday. Adapted from Lars Kepler’s bestselling novel, the series centers on Schreiber’s ex-cop whose move to a small western Pennsylvania town spurs a string of disappearances possibly tied to a serial killer.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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