Patrick Stewart tributes: Hugh Jackman, Jonathan Frakes and more remember the legendary star

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Tributes for Patrick Stewart are flooding social media following the news of the British actor’s death at 86.

Stewart, who played “X-Men” mutant headmaster Professor Charles Xavier across nine Marvel films, died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles “in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” his longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak said in a statement.

The acclaimed actor, whose career spanned 60 years in film, television and stage, cemented his place in the hearts of audiences and his peers in the industry.

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Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in over 10 Marvel films, penned a tribute on Instagram.

“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today,” Jackman wrote. “And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

Stewart’s co-star in the “Star Trek” universe Jonathan Frakes wrote in an Instagram story, “Rest in peace my friend.” Frakes played Commander William T. Riker opposite Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard in series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Picard” and four “Star Trek” films.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek: The Original Series” and its subsequent films and lost another former co-star in the “Star Trek” franchise, Walter Koenig, earlier this week, posted a photo of an embrace with Stewart alongside a tribute.

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“What a heartbreaking week it has been,” Shatner wrote. “Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.

“My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed,” he wrote.

Minnie Driver, who acted alongside Stewart in the 2017 romantic comedy film “The Wilde Wedding,” posted on Instagram, “Is this year some kind of portal to a much, much better place that all the greatest people know about and so have gently made their exits? Dearest Patrick. Who always had the best advice, the funniest story, the patience to listen. I’m just bereft. All love to your family, and you, in my heart forever.

Stewart also starred in the AIDS-era 1995 romantic comedy film “Jeffrey” alongside actor Bryan Batt.

“Heartbroken at the news of Sir Patrick’s passing,” Batt wrote on Facebook. “He was one of the most talented, kindest, and generous actors I’ve ever had the honor of working with. I was lucky to play his lover in the film of Paul Rudnick’s JEFFREY. Even though I created the role on stage, it was my 1st film and needless to say I [was] a bit anxious. Patrick took me under his wing and guided me along, teaching me so much. A wonderful giving actor and true gentleman of the theatre. Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Rock star and author Patti Smith also commented on the announcement of Stewart’s death on Instagram, writing “Tears of love.”

Marvel’s Kevin Feige told The Times in a statement, “I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the first X-Men. After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe — and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas. Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor.

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“It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.”

Marvel also posted a tribute to Stewart, who was held dear by audiences who saw themselves in the mutants cared for and protected by Stewart’s Charles Xavier.

“All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart,” Marvel wrote on social media. “Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday. He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.”