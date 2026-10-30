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Entertainment & Arts

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley officially file for divorce, months after separating

Margaret Qualley in a black dress poses next to Jack Antonoff, who wears a burnt orange button-down shirt.
Margaret Qualley, left, and Jack Antonoff file for divorce after three years of marriage.
(Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Actor Margaret Qualley and Bleachers musician Jack Antonoff officially file for divorce in New York.
  • The pair separated in July, nearly three years after tying the knot in New Jersey.

It’s official: Former entertainment power couple Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are ending their marriage.

“The Substance” star Qualley and Bleachers rocker Antonoff filed papers for an “uncontested joint divorce” on Friday in Kings County Supreme Court in New York. Representatives for Qualley, 32, and Antonoff, 42, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The Emmy-nominated actor and the Grammy-winning musician, also known for collaborations with pop stars Taylor Swift and Lorde, separated in the summer. A source close to the couple confirmed to People at the time that the estranged partners were going through a “rocky” period.

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“They share a deep affinity and love for one another, and though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends,” the source told the outlet.

Margaret Qualley in a black dress posing close to Jack Antonoff in a dark brown leather jacket and white shirt.

Entertainment & Arts

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff separate after nearly three years of marriage

Entertainment power couple Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have reportedly gone their separate ways for now. They married nearly three years ago.

Speculation about the pair’s split began in July, with internet fans noticing that Qualley — daughter of actor Andie MacDowell and Paul J. Qualley — appeared to delete photos featuring Antonoff (formerly of rock bands fun. and Steel Train) from her Instagram page. Among the scrubbed photos were reportedly wedding pictures she shared in March to promote the musician’s song “dirty wedding dress.”

Qualley and Antonoff married in August 2023, a little over a year after they got engaged and two years after first sparking up a romance in August 2021. Lana Del Rey, then-item Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, and Swift were among the attendees at their nuptials at Parker’s Garage on Long Beach Island.

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News of the Qualley-Antonoff split arose days after the latter was spotted attending Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding bash at New York City’s Madison Square Garden without his wife. Antonoff’s ex-girlfriend, “Girls” creator and “Famesick” author Lena Dunham, was also in attendance.

A split image of Jack Antonoff posing in round glasses and a black suit, and Margaret Qualley smiling in a silver necklace

Entertainment & Arts

All the celebs at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding, from Taylor Swift to Zoë Kravitz

Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and more celebrities attended record producer Jack Antonoff and actor Margaret Qualley’s wedding over the weekend.

Antonoff has been on the road for the Bleachers Forever tour since June and recently performed at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. He kicks off the European leg of the tour next week in Italy. He spoke to the Guardian in an interview published this week about still performing music inspired by his romance with Qualley. “It’s beautiful,” he said.

“I don’t rewrite the past, I have no shame about the things I’ve said. My life has been dedicated to making it impossible for me to rewrite the past, because I’m standing there, singing about how I felt during the good times,” he said, “so when the bad times hit I can’t look myself in the mirror and pretend that those times didn’t exist. I would rather live through something publicly than even escape it privately.”

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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