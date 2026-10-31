Where to attend Dia de los Muertos celebrations on Sunday

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Numerous cities and neighborhoods offer places to remember, in festive ways, loved ones who have passed. Here are some of the places to participate in the rich Mexican Day of the Dead tradition.

Olvera Street

Olvera Street’s Day of the Dead events have taken place for nearly 40 years. Daytime events, including entertainment, face painting and altars begin at 11 a.m., with a colorful novenario procession at 7 p.m.

Downtown

At the Central Library, 630 W. 5th St., beginning at 1:30 p.m. and until 4:30 p.m., sugar skull decorating, Aztec dance performances, puppet decorating, stories storytelling, arts and crafts, photo opportunities with La Catrina Andante, ofrenda making, and more. Open to all ages.

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Gloria Molina Grand Park, from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., a closing celebration of Dia de los Muertos features a lineup with The Negrete Family, the viral family band blending banda roots with pop flair; DJ Butchona, bringing corridos and banda to a family house party where you can come as you are; Lxs Cochinxs, serving up Cumbia Cochina with chicha, merengue, punk, and rave beats.

Families can take part in Indigenous Mexican ribbon braiding with Ponte Your Monos, sugar skull decorating with Kalaveritas Y Mas, face painting with Doodling Faces, and paper weaving with Ana Reyes. As night falls, candlelight and offerings will illuminate the park.

Los Angeles Zoo

At the Los Angeles Zoo, patrons can bring a picture of their late companion animals to display on a community altar.

For the sixth straight year, the L.A. Zoo is partnering with Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center for the Arts & Education to bring the Beloved Pets Ofrenda back to the Zoo. It’s designed to honor the memory of cherished animal companions that have passed away, and all Zoo guests may participate. Staff from the Zoo’s Learning & Engagement team will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help create altar.

Highland Park

The Northeast Los Angeles Día de los Muertos Festival takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Heritage Square Museum, 3510 Pasadena Ave. Supported by the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council, this free community event features traditional altars (ofrendas), Aztec dancers, live mariachi music, face painting, and local food vendors.

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Glendale

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1712 S. Glendale Ave. will celebrate from noon until 3 p.m. with marigolds, Catrina and spirit guide artworks, community altars, marionettes, folklorico and mariachi performances, arts and crafts, face painting.

Pasadena

At Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave, there are two performances, one at 4:00 p.m. and one at 6:00 p.m. of Mariachi Tierra Mia on Sunday.

Canoga Park

Canoga Park’s 26th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival, healing through memory, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sherman Way between Topanga Canyon Blvd. and Canoga Ave. It will have dance performances, live music, a classic car show, family arts and crafts, and community altars.

Mid City

On West Adams Blvd. between Fairfax Ave. and Hauser Blvd., Mid-City has its community festival. Family friendly with live music, food trucks, art gallery, workshops, community altar & more. Live Music & Performances: Acoustic sets, the Recuerdos stage, and a Super Sonidero stage.

Santa Monica

On the Santa Monica Pier from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Merry Go-Round building and West End. This year’s celebration will honor Pedro Infante and offer a classic car cruise, face painting, Aztec blessing and procession, Ballet Folklorico, mariachi music, and a communal ofrenda.

Long Beach

Long Beach’s Day of the Dead festivities return to their original location at Rainbow Lagoon, 400 E. Shoreline Dr. They begin at 1 p.m. with the duo Las Chicas Tristes and include Millikan’s Ballet Folklorico Program, Mariachi Divas, Tiancho and the Selena tribute band Como La Flor Band until 7:00 p.m.

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Gardena

At the Gardena City Hall Complex, 1700 W. 162nd St. from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. celebrate life, honor loved ones, and experience the beauty of this meaningful tradition with an evening full of culture, community, and remembrance. Live entertainment, food, crafts, games, and a beautiful display of altars with a Catrina & Catrín contest. Bring a photo of a loved one for the community altar.

Downey

At Brookshire and Firestone Blvds from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. there will be arts and crafts, a chalk walk, face painting, art displays, car altars, and so much more. Decorate your own sugar skull, grab a bite to eat at the food trucks, purchase something from the mercado, pay a visit to the community altar, or go see some live entertainment.

Ontario

At the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Avenue, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. there will be live entertainment, with Adeliade Pilar, and a Catrina competition, celebrating Día de los Muertos through elegant costume design, traditional makeup and cultural storytelling. All ages are welcome to participate.

From 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., the celebration will continue at the R. Jack Mercer Community Bandstand at Euclid Avenue and C Street, where community members can gather for a Día de los Muertos procession. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Día de los Muertos attire.

Santa Ana

At the Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., celebrates a free festival from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with live music, dance performances, face painting, and family art projects.

At the Heritage Museum of Orange County, 3101 W. Harvard St, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., live entertainment, community altars, artisan crafts, and historic tours.

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Fullerton

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center Día de los Muertos Festival goes from noon until 4 p.m. with live music, family fun, kids arts and crafts, local artisans and more. 1201 W. Malvern Ave.