Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, exes of newlyweds T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, tie the knot

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Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are starting their forever, tying the knot a month after respective ex-spouses Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did the same.

“Melrose Place” actor Shue and immigration attorney Fiebig married Sunday, People confirmed. The coupleentered the new chapter of their relationship in an intimate ceremony at their New Jersey estate, according to photos published Sunday by the Daily Mail. Fiebig wore an off-the-shoulder lace gown, and Shue wore a black suit without a tie, the photos showed. The attorney’s teen daughter with ex-husband Holmes was also present for the ceremony.

News of Fiebig and Shue’s marriage comes just weeks after the latter announced he and Fiebig were engaged.

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“You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you,” Shue told People at the time. “It just happened.”

Nearly four years ago, the newlyweds and their journalist exes — also recent newlyweds — were embroiled in scandal. Multiple outlets uncovered the alleged months-long relationship between former “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors Holmes and Robach in December 2022. The journalists said in 2023 they were in the process of divorcing their exes when the Daily Mail and Page Six reported on their romance. Amid the public scrutiny, Holmes and Robach were fired from their ABC News positions in January 2023.

As the journalists finalized their divorces with their ex-spouses in 2023, reports of a budding romance came to the forefront. Page Six reported that Fiebig and Shue struck up a bond over their experience with the scandal. Shue told People in October it felt like “freak luck” how the controversy led him to Fiebig.