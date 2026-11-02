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Entertainment & Arts

‘Bachelor’ alum Melissa Rycroft arrested for DWI, again; this time after crashing into ambulance

Melissa Rycroft wears a black dress and smiles.
Melissa Rycroft arrives at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS event in Los Angeles in 2013.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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  • Melissa Rycroft, a former “Bachelor” contestant and “Dancing With the Stars” champion, was arrested on Halloween in Texas after police say she hit a stopped ambulance and fled.
  • No injuries were reported. Rycroft faces DWI and other charges after pleading guilty to a separate DWI offense in August and agreeing to 20 months of probation.

Melissa Rycroft has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, again.

The “Bachelor” and “Dancing With the Stars” reality television star was arrested after Southlake, Texas, police say that she crashed into an ambulance and fled the scene on Halloween.

According to a press release published on the Southlake Police Department’s Facebook page, the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader allegedly collided with a Southlake Fire Department ambulance that was sitting at a stop sign just before 6 p.m. A short time later, officers tracked down the “hit-and-run vehicle” and identified the driver as Rycroft.

No injuries were reported, but the mom of three was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense; accident involving damage more than $200; and driving with an invalid license. The TV personality was transported to the Keller Regional Detention Facility for processing, and bond for the combined offenses was set at $9,000.

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Rycroft, who appeared on the 13th season of “The Bachelor” and went on to host “Bachelor Pad,” pleaded guilty to a separate DWI charge in August, stemming from a September 2025 incident, and agreed to serve 20 months of probation. Days before her Halloween arrest, she posted photos from a Studio 54‐themed party, where she donned a costume complete with a gold sequined dress and showed off the “Dancing With the Stars” mirror ball trophy she scored when she won Season 15 in 2012 alongside her pro partner Tony Dovolani.

Rycroft’s attorney did not immediately respond on Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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