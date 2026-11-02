Embroiled Kennedy Center will honor Paul Anka, David Foster and Andy Garcia

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Pop singer-songwriter Paul Anka, music producer David Foster, actor Andy Garcia, playwright David Mamet and country singer Barbara Mandrell will be recognized at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors — although the center itself faces an uncertain future.

The annual tribute — the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ most visible event — will draw an even bigger spotlight onto the beleaguered cultural center. (Last year’s gala celebrated George Strait, the band KISS, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor and Sylvester Stallone.)

This year, for the first time, the event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7 as the center remains closed indefinitely for renovations. In mid-September, President Trump threatened to demolish the building unless his name was returned to the facade.

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Entertainment & Arts Kennedy Center closes, despite judge’s order; addition of Trump’s name blocked The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to immediately close the performing arts venue, a few hours after a federal judge ruled that President Trump’s name could not be restored to its facade.

Trump’s name was first added to the building in December, a day after the center’s board of trustees, appointed by Trump, voted to change its name to the Trump Kennedy Center. In February, Trump said that the center would close in July for two years of renovations.

Then in May, a federal judge ordered the removal of Trump’s name from the exterior of the building and blocked the planned two-year closure of the venue. The event is typically held in the Kennedy Center’s opera house along the Potomac River, but it has been shifted to the Capital One Arena.

As chairman of the center’s board, Trump had a hand in selecting this year’s honorees. He hosted last year’s ceremony, a touchstone in his pushback against what he has dubbed “woke” culture. It’s also a big change from his first term, when he skipped the event altogether. He’s the only president to miss the ceremony twice.

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