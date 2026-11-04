Harrison Ford latest career milestone? A Paley Honors Award

The Paley Center for Media will celebrate Harrison Ford at its fall gala, alongside previously announced honorees Greg Berlanti, Goldie Hawn and Melissa McCarthy.

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The Force is with Harrison Ford.

The legendary actor, who received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award earlier this year, will be lauded with another career honor.

The Paley Center for Media will celebrate Ford at its fall gala, alongside previously announced honorees Greg Berlanti, Goldie Hawn and Melissa McCarthy. All four will receive the organization’s highest accolade at the annual Paley Honors event in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3.

Although known for his iconic roles in the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movie franchises, he recently shifted his focus toward television — first as the Dutton family patriarch in “1923” then as a therapist in “Shrinking.”

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“Harrison Ford’s landmark performances have brought some of entertainment’s most memorable characters to life and established him as a global icon whether playing action heroes or the everyman,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and chief executive of the Paley Center, said in a statement. “His recent Emmy Award-nominated turn as Dr. Paul Rhoades on ‘Shrinking’ further solidifies his legacy as one of the world’s most beloved actors. We are honored to celebrate his ongoing achievements with the Paley Honors Award.”

Voices Column: There’s no movie star like Harrison Ford. And there never will be again Hollywood is no longer capable of creating a career like Ford’s, and he knows it. So he plans to keep doing it while he can.

Ford has by no means stopped making movies (see: 2020’s “The Call of the Wild,” 2023’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and 2025’s “Captain America: Brave New World”), but he hadn’t played a regular, recurring TV character before 2022, when he joined the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” as Jacob Dutton.

Last year, at the fresh age of 83, Ford became a first-time Emmy nominee for his performance in the second season of “Shrinking.”

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The Paley Honors Award recognizes landmark contributions to and enduring impact on the media industry, and its gala will feature a special tribute celebrating each honoree’s distinguished career and creative legacy.

Megaproducer Berlanti is known for his work on numerous TV series, including “Dawson’s Creek,” “Everwood,” “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “You,” as well as DC Comics adaptations like the Arrowverse shows, “Titans” and “Doom Patrol.”

Hawn broke out on the NBC sketch comedy program “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” won the supporting actress Oscar for her feature film debut in 1969’s “Cactus Flower” and starred as the titular “Private Benjamin” in the 1980 military comedy, which snagged her an Academy Award nomination for lead actress.

McCarthy has picked up two Emmys, one for lead actress in a comedy for her role on the CBS sitcom “Mike & Molly” and the other for guest actress in a comedy for hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2017. She also portrayed perky chef Sookie in “Gilmore Girls,” and earned two Oscar nominations for “Bridesmaids” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”