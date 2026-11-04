Jamie Foxx welcomes his third child, and his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

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Jamie Foxx, 58, and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31, have welcomed their first child.

People reports that Foxx is now a dad of three. The Times reached out to the actor’s representatives for details including the birth date and gender of the child but did not hear back.

Foxx and Huckstepp — reportedly a onetime fitness instructor who keeps a relatively low public profile — first sparked relationship rumors in August 2022 when she was spotted supporting him at the world premiere of his Netflix film “Day Shift,” though they did not hit the red carpet together.

A year later, they were spotted leaving a group date at Nobu Malibu. Their relationship reportedly occurred after Foxx suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke while filming the action-comedy “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz, a health detail he would later reveal in his 2024 comedy special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was …”

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In the aftermath of Foxx’s health complication, Huckstepp was “there for him,” a supportive presence in the actor’s life, People reported in 2024.

The two split briefly in January 2025, but they were photographed three months later, coincidentally leaving the same Nobu restaurant. The couple remained together and were seen by People spending time at Kiki on the River in Miami last Halloween.

News of the pregnancy was first reported by TMZ back in May, with the outlet sharing that the Australian model was already “several months along.”

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Foxx is already a seasoned father with two adult daughters, ages 32 and 18. He welcomed oldest daughter Corinne in 1994 with ex Connie Kline, then Anelise Bishop in 2008 with ex Kristin Grannis.

Foxx has never been married, sharing in his 2021 memoir, “Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me,” that he’s never been convinced that marriage is a good idea for him.

“It never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere,” Foxx wrote.

Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.