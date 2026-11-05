Carmelo and La La Anthony reach divorce settlement 9 years after first splitting

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Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony (née Vázquez) reportedly have reached a settlement agreement after almost a decade-long split.

Although terms of the separation are confidential, there was a pending judgment of divorce that needed approval from the New York County Supreme Court as of Wednesday, according to People.

Once the former MTV VJ and the NBA star receive the official imprint from a judge, they’ll be newly minted singles.

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La La filed for divorce from the NBA star back in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ , which first reported on the settlement Wednesday.

The couple began dating in 2003 after being introduced through a mutual friend, DJ Clue. They became engaged on Christmas Day 2004 and three years later welcomed their son, Kiyan Anthony, now a 19-year-old sophomore at Syracuse University, where he is playing college basketball.

The two tied the knot in July 2010 in a New York ceremony with hundreds of guests, among them sports and entertainment stars including LeBron James, Spike Lee, Serena Williams, Ciara, Kim Kardashian and Ludacris, The Times reported.

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Reports of their separation surfaced in April 2017, and by August of that year, Carmelo had welcomed a daughter with ex Mia Burks.

Although the Anthonys reconciled in late 2018, they ultimately called it quits in July 2019, according to People .

La La was already using a divorce label despite it not yet being official.

In a 2022 episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, La La opened up about her split from Carmelo, saying that there were still difficult moments, especially regarding the co-parenting of Kiyan.

“I learned how strong I am,” she said when asked about what she’d learned from the divorce. “You just find yourself getting stronger and stronger. What do they say? Like you don’t know how strong you are until being strong is your only option.”

La La also shared that the demise of their marriage began around the time that Carmelo was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011.

At the time of the 2022 interview, she shared that her perspective on love had changed. “I just don’t know if it’s in the cards for me,” she said on the podcast.

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However, in a more recent October interview on “ The Jennifer Hudson Show ,” she revealed she was “open” to dating and that this was her “season of being open” for someone who is confident and adventurous.