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Entertainment & Arts

Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, Oscar winner for ‘A Fantastic Woman,’ dies at 52

Sebastian Lelio holds his Oscar
Sebastian Lelio, winner of the Oscar for foreign language film for “A Fantastic Woman,” with the statuette in 2018.
(Jordan Strauss / AP photo)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
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  • Sebastián Lelio, the Chilean filmmaker whose “A Fantastic Woman” won an Academy Award, has died in Santiago at 52; his family cited health reasons but did not specify a cause.
  • The film, starring transgender actor Daniela Vega, broke ground in its portrayal of a trans woman and earned Chile its second Academy Award; Lelio had begun a new film, “Poeta Chileno,” in September

SANTIAGO, Chile — Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, whose acclaimed drama “A Fantastic Woman” broke ground with its portrayal of a transgender woman, has died in Santiago, Chile, at 52.

His family announced his death Friday in an Instagram post, citing health reasons but not specifying the cause.

“His memory will remain forever among us,” the family said. “He was a beautiful person who contributed to Chilean culture in great moments of its history.”

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Lelio won the 2018 Academy Award for foreign language film (now international film) for “A Fantastic Woman,” starring trans actor Daniela Vega as a waitress and nightclub singer whose life is torn by the death of her boyfriend.

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- TUESDAY, MARCH 5, 2019 -- Actress Julianne Moore and director Sebastián Lelio worked together on Gloria Bell, which stars Moore as Gloria, a disco-dancing divorcee looking for fulfillment. Gloria Bell is an English language remake of Lelio's own film Gloria, which was released in 2013. Photographed at The Langham in New York City. ( Rick Loomis / for the Los Angeles Times ) Assignment ID: 3073337

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Julianne Moore has a ‘disco ball inside her heart’ in Sebastián Lelio’s ‘Gloria Bell’

She’s divorced, in her 50s, works a nondescript office job and likes belting out power ballads while stuck in L.A. traffic.

It was Chile’s second Academy Award, following the animated short “Bear Story” in 2016.

Lelio’s other films include “Gloria,” “The Wave,” “The Wonder,” “Disobedience” and “The Year of the Tiger.” Throughout his career, he collaborated with Julianne Moore, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh.

He had begun filming “Poeta Chileno” (Chilean Poet) based on the book by Alejandro Zambra in September.

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He was born in the Argentine city of Mendoza and moved to Chile at the age of 2. He studied journalism for a year before enrolling at the Chilean Film School.

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