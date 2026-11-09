Suspect arrested in stabbing at Jamie Foxx’s Halloween party at star’s Thousand Oaks home

Ventura County law enforcement responded to a stabbing at Jamie Foxx’s home in Thousand Oaks over the weekend, arresting the suspect.

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Jamie Foxx‘s annual Halloween party became a crime scene over the weekend after a stabbing occurred at the Oscar winner’s home in Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County officials and emergency personnel responded to a stabbing at the 1300 block of West Potrero Road on Saturday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday. A suspect, described as a “juvenile male,” was taken into custody, and officials are still investigating the incident. A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Law officials appeared to detain multiple people on the sprawling lawn of Foxx’s mansion, according to video published by TMZ. Footage shows large crowds of people in costumes walking around the home’s lawn — decorated with fake spider-webs, monsters and skeletons — and navigating around private security personnel and law enforcement officers.

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TMZ reported that a man was stabbed in the neck and sustained a superficial wound. He was reportedly treated by paramedics at the home.

It’s unclear whether Foxx, 58, was at home at the time of the stabbing. Foxx purchased the 7,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa in Hidden Valley for $10.5-million in 2007.

The annual Halloween event, also known as Skvlkfest, advertised performances, carnival rides, musical performances and “unforgettable moments” on social media. The Halloween party was rescheduled “due to weather conditions beyond our control” and postponed to Nov. 7. Event organizers did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

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Days before the stabbing at Foxx’s home, the actor made headlines for welcoming a child with 31-year-old girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. Foxx is now a father of three. He is also the father of two adult daughters. He welcomed oldest daughter Corinne, 32, in 1994 with ex Connie Kline, then Anelise Bishop, 18, in 2008 with ex Kristin Grannis.

Times staff writer Andrea Flores contributed to this report.