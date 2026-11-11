Anthony Clark, a comedian and actor best known for ‘Yes, Dear’ and ‘Boston Common,’ has died. He was 62.

Comedian and actor Anthony Clark performs on stage at Variety’s Night of Comedy, held at the Laugh Factory on July 28, 2004, in Hollywood.

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Anthony Clark, a comedian and actor known for the television shows “Yes, Dear,” and “Boston Common,” has died. He was 62.

“Glee” star Mike O’Malley announced the news on social media Wednesday. “Anthony Clark died yesterday,” he wrote. “He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

“The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again.”

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Clark was born April 4, 1964, in Lynchburg, Va., and launched a career in showbiz working as a stand-up comedian in Boston. He transitioned into acting in the early 1990s. According to IMDb, Clark made his feature film debut in the 1991 drama “Dogfight.” He’s perhaps best known for starring as Gregory “Greg” Warner in the hit CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear” alongside O’Malley across six seasons and 122 episodes in the early aughts.

Clark also held lead roles in TV shows including NBC’s “Boston Common” and CBS’ “Soul Man,” and acted in films “The Rock” and “My Uncle Rafael.” He also hosted the fourth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

Comedian and actor Nick Swardson also shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Clark, writing “This is my friend Anthony Clark. One of my best friends for a long time ... He was a massive stand up out of Boston and I opened for him for years. I had so many great times with this dude. Non stop laughs. I hope he is at peace now. RIP Tony.”